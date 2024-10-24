Gentler Streak v5 update adds new sleep and fitness features

Gentler Streak, a popular fitness app and 2024 Apple Design Award winner for social impact, has just been updated to version 5.0. It now has an all-new Sleep section and revamped Wellbeing tab, which improves fitness guidance for users trying to improve their wellbeing without overtraining.

Available for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, the fitness tracker finally delivers its all-in-one approach to become a fitness, well-being, and sleep hub for everyday users. These are the highlights of version 5.0:

Sleep Quality: Each morning, get a concise description of your sleep quality, including Sleep duration, Restorative sleep (deep sleep + REM phase), Fall asleep time, Wake-up time, and the Sleep stages—consisting of REM, deep, core, and awake time.

Short-term Overview (sleep duration, consistency, and stages): Displaying an overview of recent nights helps you assess your sleep hygiene and identify areas for improvement. Are you going to bed and waking up at relatively the same time? How does that reflect in the distribution of your sleep stages? Learn from your data and tweak your hygiene.

Sleep Insights: Gentler Streak offers new stories highlighting the importance of a good night's sleep, how to improve your sleep, and more.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

It’s important to note that Gentler Streak requires Apple Watch users to sleep with their watches on. The app recommends using Apple’s built-in solution instead of third-party apps. These insights will start appearing if the user has at least one logged night in the past 14 days.

In addition to these features, Gentler Streak updates its Wellbeing tab with a new layout, sections, and more:

Settings: In the top-right corner, customize which metrics appear and their order on the Wellbeing screen.

In the top-right corner, customize which metrics appear and their order on the Wellbeing screen. Body Metrics Section: Daily health metrics now sit right below your well-being status. Choose between two layouts: the familiar extended view or a brief, more condensed overview.

Daily health metrics now sit right below your well-being status. Choose between two layouts: the familiar extended view or a brief, more condensed overview. Health Section: This includes Sleep and Period tracking, with more categories to come in future updates. We’ve separated the Body Metrics and Health sections to distinguish straightforward metrics from more complex body processes.

Gentler Streak is free to download. Its Monthly subscription is $7.99, Premium Yearly is $54.99 with Family Sharing included, and $179.99 lifetime with Family Sharing included.