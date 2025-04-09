SongCapsule Quiz, my favorite music trivia app, just got even better

If you enjoy guessing songs, challenging your friends, and making a party out of it, you probably know about SongCapsule Quiz. If you don’t, it’s my favorite music trivia app.

With update 1.2, the developers at Sorcererhat added new game rules, new leaderboards, and an important twist that makes the app available to everyone, even if they don’t have an Apple Music subscription. This is the first time the app has been available to people without Apple Music.

The new game rules require players to complete all levels in a playlist before replaying previous ones. Sorcererhat believes this “encourages players to keep progressing through the game in order to earn more points, rather than constantly replaying the easier levels.” Once the playlist is completed 100%, users can freely replay any level.

Another change is that points earned in each level only count for that specific level. Previously, you could carry some points from one level to the other. Also, to make the SongCapsule Quiz more competitive, only the highest available level for each player will send points to the Game Center.

With SongCapsule Quiz 1.2, fans can compete with four new artist playlists: Britney Spears, Lana Del Rey, Sabrina Carpenter, and The Weeknd.

Still, the most important change with this update is that no Apple Music subscription is required to play SongCapsule Quiz. Before, users were required to have a subscription to the service, but since the music trivia app only uses a preview of songs, a subscription is no longer required.

SongCapsule Quiz 1.2 is now available as a free download on the App Store. It requires an iPhone running the latest iOS 18 version, and for the first time, it’s also available in Portuguese.