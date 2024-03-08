Apple Music app SongCapsule Quiz now free to play with new challenges added

Last year, I wrote that SongCapsule Quiz for iPhone was my new favorite music trivia app. Developed by Sorcererhat, which is behind the popular Apple Music client SongCapsule, it is now bringing its first major update.

With version 1.1, the SongCapsule Quiz no longer costs $4.99, as it focuses on a free-to-play approach to make this fun music trivia game accessible to even more customers. With the free tier, users can play the trivia playlists offered by Sorcererhat in addition to challenges made by users on the Deluxe plan. Leaderboards and invitations from friends to challenges via Game Center are also available for free.

This new challenge feature offers a new way to compete against other players using any compatible playlist available on Apple Music – even the ones you created. According to the developers, you can challenge Game Center friends to beat your score after completing a quiz. The invited players will all face the same questions and songs, allowing for a direct comparison of each answer to see who guessed correctly and more quickly.

How does the music trivia app work?

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

With SongCapsule Quiz, you can explore playlists, test your music knowledge, and discover new songs while playing. The app requires an Apple Music subscription, and it uses the playlists you have added to your library to start the quiz – or the curated playlists by Sorcererhat.

With four different difficulty levels, you’ll need to grind your way to the top to start a new level. You get to guess ten songs from a playlist in each trivia among four different options. The faster you are, the more points you acquire. The maximum you can get is 1,000 points, requiring 10,000 points to advance to another level.

As you progress, the levels are more complex, so you might have to decipher the song by the artist or album cover. You can filter the playlists by progress, recently added, recently updated, or ascending or descending options. To make the music trivia more challenging, you should add public playlists, such as those lists that Apple Music updates daily/weekly.

SongCapsule Quiz Deluxe is still the best way to enjoy this music trivia app

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Although SongCapsule Quiz makes the music trivia app accessible to more players, having a Deluxe plan is the best way to enjoy the game. With this tier, you unlock the ability to test your music knowledge on any playlist and send challenges to your Game Center friends.

SongCapsule Quiz is available for free on the App Store and requires an iPhone running iOS 16 or later with an active Apple Music subscription. Its Deluxe tier is available either as a subscription or as a one-time payment — $1.99/month, $7.99/year, or a one-time purchase of $9.99.

Those who purchased SongCapsule Quiz on the App Store before version 1.1 will automatically be upgraded to the Deluxe lifetime plan with no additional charges.