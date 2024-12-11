tvOS 18.2 now available with these delayed features

Apple has finally released tvOS 18.2, the latest tvOS 18 update for Apple TV users. Cupertino adds some long-awaited features with this version, first announced in June during the WWDC 2024 keynote.

One of the biggest changes available with tvOS 18.2 is that it now supports the new 21:9 aspect ratio, which is perfect for Apple TVs connected to projectors. The company has also added a few other options, such as 2.37:1, 2.39:1, 2.40:1, DCI 4K, and 32:9. They are available under Apple TV’s Audio and Video settings.

Besides that, Apple finally added the Snoopy screensavers to tvOS. References about this feature coming with tvOS 18.2 were already spotted by MacRumors a few weeks ago. According to the publication, Apple is working on four categories of screen savers, including Snoopy, TV and Movies, Music, and Soundscapes.

While MacRumors got an early look at some of those screensavers, Apple said we’d see the Snoopy and TV and Movies screensavers “later this year.” The Music and Soundscapes options are new and will likely be added alongside the previously announced options eventually. However, it seems the “TV and Movies” screensavers were also delayed.

Another delayed feature was the robot vacuum cleaner integration with the Home app. Apple previously said it would be available “later this year” but then updated its iOS 18 features page to indicate that it has been delayed until early next year. Once it’s available, users will be able to control select robot vacuum cleaners through the Home app, making this software a better home hub.

Alongside tvOS 18.2, Apple has also released iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, macOS Sequoia 15.2, watchOS 11.2, and visionOS 2.2. Below, you can learn more about tvOS 18 features, including the possibility of Apple Intelligence coming to this platform eventually.