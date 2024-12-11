watchOS 11.2 now available with two new features for Apple Watch users

Apple is finally releasing watchOS 11.2 to Apple Watch users. After a month of beta testing, Cupertino reveals that it’s adding two new features for Apple Watch users. Here they are:

Tides app expands map support for tidal conditions and coastal locations in China

Camera Remote app can pause recording of iPhone video

Unlike other operating system updates, watchOS 11 has been a mild update without delayed features. With watchOS 11.1, Apple added two Apple Intelligence features powered by iPhone 15 Pro or newer devices, which include:

Reduce interruptions: An all-new Focus Mode understands the content of your notifications and shows you the ones that might need immediate attention, like a text about picking up your child from daycare later today.

Besides that, Apple Watch users globally still expect the new sleep apnea detection to roll out to more countries. While we could see new regions getting this feature, it also depends on local government’s approval of this function.

Apple says sleep apnea is a potentially serious condition where breathing stops repeatedly during sleep. “The condition, which is estimated to impact more than 1 billion people worldwide, goes undiagnosed in most cases. If left untreated, sleep apnea can have important consequences on health, including an increased risk of hypertension, Type 2 diabetes, and cardiac issues.”

To detect sleep apnea, the Apple Watch uses an accelerometer to monitor small movements at the wrist that are associated with interruptions in normal respiratory patterns. This is tracked by a new Apple Watch metric called Breathing Disturbances.

While some of these disturbances are normal, they are important to track as they can be used to help understand restfulness of sleep and, when occurring frequently over multiple nights, may be associated with sleep apnea. Users can view their nightly Breathing Disturbances in the Health app, where they are classified as elevated or not elevated and can be viewed over a one-month, six-month, or one-year period.

Alongside watchOS 11.2, Apple also released iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, macOS Sequoia 15.2, tvOS 18.2, and visionOS 2.2.