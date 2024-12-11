iPadOS 18.2 now available with over 20 new features and bug fixes

After a month of beta testing, Apple is finally releasing iPadOS 18.2 to iPad users. This iPadOS 18 update expands Apple Intelligence features while adding nice-to-have functions to users overall. This is everything you need to know about this software update and why you should install it now.

Genmoji: Create custom emojis by combining two figures; users can type a prompt like “monkey with pink hat” to make an entirely new emoji; here’s how to use it;

Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app; having trouble with the waitlist? Check this;

Image Wand: "Rough sketches can be turned into delightful images, and users can even select empty space to create an image using context from the surrounding area" in the Notes app;

Create Images expansion: Another Apple Intelligence feature available with iPadOS 18.2 is the ability to create an image when you highlight text in the Notes app;

ChatGPT integration: When you feel Apple Intelligence isn't enough, you can allow ChatGPT to access Writing Tools and other features for a better response; if you are tired of Apple Intelligence asking to confirm every prompt, do this.

Despite these Apple Intelligence features, Apple is also adding a few more features and bug fixes to iPadOS 18.2. For the photos app, Apple has added video viewing improvements when navigating Collections views and a few other tweaks.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

For Safari, you can add new background images to customize your Safari Start Page, import and export your browsing data to or from Safari, and use HTTPS Priority to upgrade URLs to HTTPS whenever possible.

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

