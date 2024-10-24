How to stop Apple Intelligence from making you confirm every ChatGPT request

Apple just seeded the first beta of iOS 18.2 even though the official iOS 18.1 release doesn’t happen until next week. iOS 18.2 is expected to launch later this year and includes several new Apple Intelligence features, including Genmoji, Image Playground, Visual Intelligence, and ChatGPT integration.

If you’re running iOS 18.2 beta, you might have realized that after integrating ChatGPT with Siri, Apple keeps prompting you to confirm every request with the service. Fortunately, there’s a way to stop Apple Intelligence from popping up a request for every new interaction.

On its website, Apple explains that with ChatGPT integrated into Siri and Writing Tools, you get “even more expertise when it might be helpful for you” without jumping between tools. “Siri can tap into ChatGPT for certain requests, including questions about photos or documents. And with Compose in Writing Tools, you can create and illustrate original content from scratch.”

Apple says users have control when ChatGPT is used and that it will always ask before any information is shared with the platform. While Cupertino understands that if you connect your ChatGPT account, you’re OK with sharing information, here’s a quick workaround for free users not logged in with the service:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone running iOS 18.2

Tap Apple Intelligence & Siri

Search for the ChatGPT option under Extend Apple Intelligence & Siri

Toggle off the Confirm ChatGPT Requests option

Under this option, there’s a note saying: “If ChatGPT can help with a request, Siri will ask permission before sending any information to ChatGPT. Siri will always ask permission before sending a file to ChatGPT.”

In the future, Apple plans to offer other third-party LLMs to power Siri and Writing Tools. It’s unclear if all platforms will have access or if Cupertino will make separate agreements with them. That said, we’re still in the early days of Apple Intelligence, and a lot can change and be improved.

BGR will keep updating this article as the iOS 18.2 beta cycle follows.