Latest CarPlay update has a key UI change – too bad it also breaks CarPlay for some users

iOS 18.4 was released earlier this week. Among the new features, CarPlay users got an important update: Users can now see up to three rows of apps instead of two. With that, people with lots of apps added can get more information at once.

However, as my editor-in-chief, Zach Epstein, summarized, “Every new CarPlay update is an adventure.” Indeed, Zach. The latest CarPlay update has been plaguing users with a connectivity bug, which he has also been experiencing for the past couple of days.

Unfortunately, Zach isn’t the only one suffering from unreliable connectivity while using CarPlay in his car. AppleInsider spotted several other users saying that not only are the disconnection problems getting worse, but for some, they have gotten even deeper.

On X, one user wrote: “Really unhappy with iOS 18.4. CarPlay is driving me crazy. It’s so annoying that we’re on .4, and the quality is still bunk.” While every car manufacturer display CarPlay information differently, users are reporting that the Now Playing button has disappeared.

More than that, if you use wireless CarPlay, the chances are that your iPhone keeps connecting and disconnecting, offering an unreliable experience when you couldn’t be looking at your phone. For example, one Reddit user complaint exactly about that. He asked Siri to read a text and then his iPhone disconnected from CarPlay. Oh well.

It’s unclear if Apple is planning an iOS 18.4.1 update to quickly fix this and several other issues, or if the best way it’s to upgrade to iOS 18.5 beta 1 to at least try to avoid some of the bugs available with the latest iOS update.

One thing is for sure, Apple offered several new features during the iOS 18 cycle, even though its most impressive feature will delay indefinitely. Users are still waiting for Apple’s next-gen CarPlay, even though it’s unclear when the company is going to launch it and when the first cars will get this revamped software experience.

BGR will let you know once Apple addresses and fixes this connectivity issue with CarPlay.