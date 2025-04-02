iOS 18.5 beta 1 now available as iOS 19 announcement approaches

Apple released iOS 18.4 a few days ago. Now, the company is seeding iOS 18.5 beta 1 to developers as it nears the end of the iOS 18 cycle, and we approach the announcement of iOS 19 during the WWDC 2025 keynote in early June.

It’s unclear what’s new with iOS 18.5 beta 1 at this moment. At first, it was expected that Apple would delay the on-device screen awareness Siri would provide for this update. However, we now know it has been delayed indefinitely.

Besides this Apple Intelligence feature, we do not know what the company might be planning to add during the iOS 18.5 cycle. With the previous release, Apple added the following features, including these Apple Intelligence improvements:

New languages: Apple adds Chinese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and localized English for Singapore and India.

Image Playground: The long-awaited Sketch style is now available alongside the Animation and Illustration options.

The long-awaited Sketch style is now available alongside the Animation and Illustration options. Genmoji: Apple tweaked the Genmoji icon on the keyboard, as it now reads “Genmoji.”

Visual Intelligence: Apple added the Visual Intelligence feature to the Action Button so iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16e users could take advantage of it.

Other iOS 18.4 features included:

Apple News+ Food: This update will bring a new Food section to Apple News. Subscribers can access recipes, tips for healthy eating, restaurants, and more.

This update will bring a new Food section to Apple News. Subscribers can access recipes, tips for healthy eating, restaurants, and more. Vision Pro app: With iOS 18.4, Apple Vision Pro will get its own iPhone app. It will help you download apps, visionOS content, tips, and information and even set up Guest Mode.

With iOS 18.4, Apple Vision Pro will get its own iPhone app. It will help you download apps, visionOS content, tips, and information and even set up Guest Mode. Apple Maps change: You can now set a Preferred Language to get directions instead of the one you use on your iPhone.

You can now set a Preferred Language to get directions instead of the one you use on your iPhone. Ambient music: iOS 18.4 adds new Control Center toggles for Ambient Music, including Chill, Productivity, Sleep, and Wellbeing.

iOS 18.4 adds new Control Center toggles for Ambient Music, including Chill, Productivity, Sleep, and Wellbeing. CarPlay update: Cars with bigger screens now get three rows of apps displayed.

Cars with bigger screens now get three rows of apps displayed. Control Center: The Control Center now displays an Apple Intelligence section with three options: Talk to Siri, Type to Siri, and Visual Intelligence.

Alongside iOS 18.5 beta 1, Apple has also seeded the first developer’s beta versions of macOS 15.5, iPadOS 18.5, visionOS 2.5, tvOS 18.5, and watchOS 11.5. We’ll let you know once we learn more about these updates.