iOS 18.4 now available to iPhone users with 13 new features

After a month of beta testing, Apple is finally releasing iOS 18.4 to all users. This update expands Apple Intelligence to more countries, regions, and languages while still delivering other important functions to all iPhone users.
One of the latest functions announced during the beta cycle of iOS 18.4 was AirPods Max would finally feature lossless support. Once you update to the new version, USB-C AirPods Max owners can connect their headphones to a USB-C iPhone to enjoy superior audio quality.
Even though the most important Apple Intelligence feature has been delayed indefinitely, Apple still has three new features coming to iPhone users in iOS 18.4:
- New languages: Apple adds Chinese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and localized English for Singapore and India.
- Image Playground: The long-awaited Sketch style is now available alongside the Animation and Illustration options.
- Genmoji: Apple tweaked the Genmoji icon on the keyboard, as it now reads “Genmoji.”
There’s also an Apple Intelligence feature expanding to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16e users:
- Visual Intelligence: Apple added the Visual Intelligence feature to the Action Button so iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16e users could take advantage of it.
In the general features department, iOS 18.4 adds the seven emojis teased by the Unicode Consortium last year. The company also includes the following features:
- Apple News+ Food: This update will bring a new Food section to Apple News. Subscribers can access recipes, tips for healthy eating, restaurants, and more.
- Vision Pro app: With iOS 18.4, Apple Vision Pro will get its own iPhone app. It will help you download apps, visionOS content, tips, and information and even set up Guest Mode.
- Apple Maps change: You can now set a Preferred Language to get directions instead of the one you use on your iPhone.
- Ambient music: iOS 18.4 adds new Control Center toggles for Ambient Music, including Chill, Productivity, Sleep, and Wellbeing.
- CarPlay update: Cars with bigger screens now get three rows of apps displayed.
- Control Center: The Control Center now displays an Apple Intelligence section with three options: Talk to Siri, Type to Siri, and Visual Intelligence.
