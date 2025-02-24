Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life M4 MacBook Pro AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods iPad sideloading
Home Tech Apps & Software

iOS 18.4 includes a CarPlay upgrade that users have wanted forever

By
Published Feb 24th, 2025 8:09AM EST
Apple CarPlay tricks displayed in a Tesla Model S
Image: Jonathan S. Geller

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Apple released the first beta of iOS 18.4 last week. Alongside more Apple Intelligence features, the company has also added an interesting tweak that CarPlay users might love. As reported by MacRumors, Cupertino is adding a third row of apps to its car software.

At this moment, it seems the third row of apps is limited to larger center-display vehicles. For example, a MacRumors Forums member has a Toyota Tundra with a 14-inch infotainment screen and noted this addition. However, a Honda Civic with a 9-inch screen still displays the same two rows of apps.

That said, Apple might make this third row a default for vehicles with larger than 10-inch displays. While this addition might sound minor to some, this iOS 18.4 change is important to reduce the scroll through pages. After all, when you’re driving, the less you distract yourself with CarPlay, the better.

With that, some CarPlay users in iOS 18.4 will get up to 15 apps at once, which is possibly more than enough for their needs. While we’re still waiting for the next-generation CarPlay to be available, it’s interesting that Apple continues to improve the current version.

iOS 18 brought a few new features for CarPlay, including:

  • Announced Notifications support: Announce Notifications can read aloud your notification summaries when using AirPods or CarPlay.
  • Spatial Audio: Drivers can now listen to Spatial Audio songs and albums available in Apple Music and third-party apps while connected to CarPlay. Vehicles with multichannel audio capabilities can enable an immersive sound experience. Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos can also be implemented in compatible vehicles.
  • Accessibility: Color Filters, Bold Text, Voice Control, and Sound Recognition accessibility settings are available in CarPlay in IOS 18, providing a consistent experience between the iPhone and the vehicle.

We’ll let you know once we learn more about this CarPlay feature once it’s released with iOS 18.4.

Don’t Miss: It’s not too late for Apple’s next-gen CarPlay to be a game-changer

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News