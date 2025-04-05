The 10 biggest streaming hits this week on Netflix, Max, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and more

Another week has come and gone, which means another batch of streaming hits is climbing the Reelgood Top 10 TV series chart. From returning fan favorites to buzzy newcomers making their debut, this week’s list is a snapshot of what audiences are obsessing over right now across all the major platforms. Whether you’re in the mood for glossy satire, slow-burn thrillers, or gritty genre fare, there’s plenty here that’s clearly captured the zeitgeist.

Netflix, Max, Apple TV+, and Prime Video all have strong contenders in the mix, but the real story might be just how varied this week’s lineup is — we’ve got everything from a jaw-droppingly great crime drama from Netflix to HBO’s The White Lotus, which is still racking up millions of views. Meanwhile, a gritty new Guy Ritchie crime saga starring Tom Hardy is also gaining steam.

The new Reelgood chart, which you can check out below, covers the seven-day period that ended on April 2, and it’s based on Reelgood monitoring millions of viewing decisions each month across every major TV platform in the US, from Apple TV+ to HBO, Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+. Now, let’s take a closer look at what Reelgood says are all the streaming TV series making the most waves right now.

1. Adolescence (Netflix). This four-episode British crime drama, one of the biggest TV series in the world right now, follows the harrowing story of 13-year-old boy arrested for the murder of a female classmate, in which each episode is filmed in one long, unbroken cut. One of the best Netflix TV releases in a very long time.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

2. The White Lotus (Max). Not my favorite season of this HBO series by a long shot, in fact I think the currently airing Season 3 has been quite a drag, but whatever. The show’s millions of viewers have spoken. This dramedy follows the lives of affluent guests and staff at a luxury resort, exploring themes of privilege, power, and class tensions.

4. The Studio (Apple TV+). The Studio is a new Apple TV+ drama from Seth Rogen that takes a satirical look at the inner workings of a major Hollywood movie studio. Blending humor and industry drama, the series explores the chaos, egos, and power struggles behind the scenes as executives and creatives clash to get films made (check out our preview here).

5. The Residence (Netflix). The Residence is a murder mystery drama from Shondaland that unfolds inside the White House, where a dead body, a scandalous crime, and a cast of eccentric suspects shake up the nation’s most famous address.

6. Daredevil: Born Again (Disney+). This reboot of the Marvel series brings back Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin in a new story that explores their ongoing battle in a grittier, more grounded MCU setting. The series brings a fresh take on the character while maintaining the intense action and complex moral dilemmas that made the original Netflix show a fan favorite.

7. Severance (Apple TV+). Severance Season 2 dives even deeper into the hit series’ mind-bending mystery of Lumon Industries, as Mark and his fellow Innies inch closer to uncovering the truth behind their eerie workplace and their own hidden pasts. There’s a reason this masterpiece of a show is now Apple’s most-watched TV series ever.

8. MobLand (Paramount+). This new gangster drama follows the power struggles between warring London crime families, the Harrigans and the Stevensons. Tom Hardy stars as Harry Da Souza, the street-smart fixer caught in the crossfire, while Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren play the formidable patriarch and matriarch of the Harrigan clam.

9. The Pitt (Max). ER doctors and nurses are confronted with health care crises, personal stories, and workplace politics in this medical drama from the creative team behind NBC’s ER, each episode of which unfolds in real time. One of the best TV shows of the year.

10. Mid-Century Modern (Hulu). This Golden Girls-inspired sitcom follows three middle-aged gay men who, after the death of a close friend, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs.