The 5 most-anticipated TV shows coming to your favorite streamers this month

April is shaping up to be a massive month for TV fans, with the return of some of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past few years, as well as a few bold new entries that are already generating serious buzz. Based on Rotten Tomatoes’ most-anticipated list, here are the top 5 TV shows you’ll want to stream this month.

Ranked in order starting with the most-anticipated show, here are the month’s five biggest series (according to the review aggregation site):

1. The Last of Us: Season 2 (April 13, HBO/Max)

The post-apocalyptic drama that redefined video game adaptations is finally back. After a near-universally praised first season, The Last of Us Season 2 picks up with Joel and Ellie in the aftermath of that gut-punch of a finale. With the story moving into even darker, more complex territory, expect new characters, major emotional swings, and plenty of tension.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey return, and the internet is already bracing for the show’s next unforgettable moment.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

2. Andor: Season 2 (April 22, Disney+)

The Star Wars universe has rarely felt as grounded and urgent as it did in Andor, a slow-burn political thriller that surprised even longtime fans with its depth and grit.

Season 2 is expected to lead directly into the events of Rogue One — and, with the Rebellion gaining momentum, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is about to be pulled deeper into a galaxy-changing conflict. If you liked the show’s mature, espionage-laced tone, this final season should be unmissable. On a related note, I continue to maintain that Andor is one of the best TV shows of the past decade, as I argued in a previous post here.

3. Black Mirror: Season 7 (April 10, Netflix)

After a two-year hiatus, Black Mirror returns for a seventh season of dystopian tech nightmares and unsettling what-ifs. Creator Charlie Brooker has teased that one of this season’s episodes will be a direct sequel to the fan-favorite USS Callister—a rare callback for the typically anthology-style show.

With our real-world relationship to AI, social media, and surveillance tech getting weirder by the day, there’s no better time for this darkly prophetic show to make a comeback.

From creator Ramy Youssef, #1 Happy Family USA, an adult-animated series Prime Video describes as follows: It’s a story about “the maniacally upbeat Husseins — the most patriotic, most peaceful, and most definitely-not-suspicious Muslim family in post-9/11 ‘Amreeka.’ With satire and absurdity, it redefines finding humor in hardship as they navigate the early 2000s under the watchful eyes of their terrified neighbors.”

Anime fans and gamers alike have been waiting for this one. Devil May Cry, based on the beloved Capcom video game series, just dropped its first season on Netflix—and it’s already gaining traction. With slick animation from the team behind Castlevania, the show brings demon hunter Dante to life in all his stylish, sardonic glory. If you’re into high-octane fight scenes, gothic world-building, and snarky one-liners, this is a must-watch.