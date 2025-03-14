Here’s where every major Severance character stands, ahead of the Season 2 finale

One of the many things I love about Severance on Apple TV+ is the way the show started out, in its first season, as a radical commentary on the modern workplace — about how we have to leave part of ourselves at the door when we show up. Severing ourselves, as it were. It was dystopian, Lynchian, and like nothing else on TV, with cinematic visuals and characters you quickly got invested in. And then, in Season 2, the show spun off in a wild new direction.

Severance basically evolved into an existential exploration of what it is that makes you who you are. Thursday night’s penultimate episode delivered an incredible, tension-filled setup for next week’s finale, one that was filled with major character decisions and shocking reveals. In this post, I’m going to set the stage for the finale, noting where every major character stands ahead of Episode 10. Warning: This is going to be a spoiler-heavy post.

By way of a quick recap of the season’s penultimate episode: Dylan, crushed that his wife says she won’t be coming back to Lumon to see him anymore, bitterly tenders his resignation to Milchick. The last we see of him, he’s stepped into the elevator — but whether he’s freed or denied by his outie remains a mystery. Meanwhile, Helly discovered Irving’s note leading to the testing floor, but her attempt to memorize its instructions gets interrupted by her father and Lumon CEO James Eagan, who abruptly confronts her with a chilling accusation: “You tricked me.”

Michael Siberry as Jame Eagan in "Severance" on Apple TV+.

Then there’s Irving, who after learning that Burt once worked as a Lumon goon, accepts a train ticket from him and gets told to leave Kier forever. Mark and Devon meet with Harmony, who drops the bombshell that if Mark’s innie has completed the Cold Harbor file, Gemma is already dead. And even all of that only scratches the surface of what went down in this taut-as-a-wire, twist-filled episode. Below, we’ll break everything down, character by character.

Dylan

Dylan made a bold move by resigning, but we don’t yet know if his move actually worked. The elevator could take him to freedom — or reopen on the severed floor if his outie (or Lumon) ends up denying his request. Remember, Dylan’s outie was highly pissed upon learning that his wife kissed his innie, so much so that his outie threatens to go straight to work and resign.

But even though both Dylan’s innie and his outie seem aligned on wanting to cut ties with Lumon, the company could always lie to Dylan’s innie and send him right back to the severed floor. Hopefully Dylan sticks around for whatever epic showdown looks set to come next week.

Helly

Helly is now in possession of Irving’s directions to the testing floor. Severance didn’t show us too much of her in this week’s episode, but she was nevertheless as memorable as ever. The episode opened with Helena sitting down for breakfast in the Eagan estate, with her creepy father Jame looking on.

Image source: Apple

Helena precisely cuts an egg into several pieces, whereupon Jame makes the icky comment that he wishes she’d “take them raw.” Later in the episode, when she’s back at MDR as Helly and trying to commit Irving’s directions to memory, Jame suddenly materializes in the doorway behind her. “You tricked me,” he hisses.

Has she been unknowingly manipulated, or is he gaslighting her? Either way, she’s dangerously close to the truth and now under direct scrutiny from Lumon’s highest authority.

Irving

Irving walks into his home to find Burt waiting on him, thumbing through one of Irving’s notebooks. Burt confirms that he once worked as a Lumon goon, whereupon he “asks” Irving to come along with him for a ride.

John Turturro in "Severance."

It seems that Burt had been told to bring Irving somewhere — Helena told her father during the breakfast scene that they were “seeing to” Irving today — but because Burt loves Irving, he tells him to get on the train and leave Kier for good. Irving gets on the train, but it’s kind of hard to believe this is the end for him; after all, he’s clearly spent a considerable amount of time and energy investigating Lumon. We also saw him make that mysterious pay phone call to an apparent partner in a previous episode this season.

I have a hunch we haven’t seen the last of Irving.

Mark (and Harmony)

Mark and Devon’s meeting with Harmony gave us, at last, the horrifying reveal that had been the subject of much speculation. Harmony drops the news: If Mark’s innie has completed the Cold Harbor file, then Gemma is already dead. Their decision to go to the birthing cabin suggests Harmony wants to impart some important information to Mark’s innie that he’ll remember when he’s back at MDR.

At this point, though, I’m 50-50 on whether Harmony has totally switched sides. She claims to want to help Mark save Gemma, but given her history, betrayal is always a possibility. The birthing cabin’s severance-switching properties add another layer of uncertainty — what does she really plan to tell Mark’s innie? At this point, we can only assume that her anger at not being recognized by Lumon as the creator of Severance has made her want to seek revenge.

Milchick

In an all-time-great Severance moment, Milchick finally snaps when Drummond is yet again needling him. Today was supposed to the greatest day in the history of Lumon, Drummond tells Milchick (referring to Mark’s completion of Cold Harbor), yet Mark is conspicuously absent. Milchick retorts that as manager over the severed floor, that’s the entirety of Milchick’s jurisdiction — and he further lashes out at Drummond, telling him to “devour feculence” (or, more bluntly, to eat shit).

This outburst, coupled with the emotion he later seems to display during a phone call with Mark, suggests that Milchick might be questioning his unwavering devotion to Lumon. Could he, of all people, be on the verge of a change of heart?

Gemma

Finally, poor Gemma is still trapped on the testing floor — her fate tied to the enigmatic Cold Harbor file. We saw her briefly during this episode on a computer monitor, but her ultimate fate remains unknown. The biggest question: What actually happens in the Cold Harbor room? And is there any way to reverse whatever process Lumon has subjected her to?

Dichen Lachman as Gemma in "Severance."

Questions to ponder before the finale

Did Dylan’s resignation work? If not, might he help Mark retrieve Gemma?

What exactly did Jame Eagan mean when he told Helly, “You tricked me”?

Will Irving leave Kier, or will he reappear to help the MDR gang in the finale?

Can Mark’s innie find a way to save Gemma? Or is it already too late?

Has Milchick’s loyalty to Lumon started to crack?

What happens in the Cold Harbor room?

Is Harmony truly helping Mark, or is she setting him up for another devastating betrayal?

With only one episode left, Severance is poised to deliver a finale that could redefine everything we thought we knew about Lumon, severance, and the battle for freedom inside and outside its walls. Buckle up, because next week is going to be a wild ride.