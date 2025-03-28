The Severance Season 2 soundtrack just dropped, including Milchick’s marching band song

For fans of Severance, this week has been a downer since it’s the first in quite a while when there’s been no new episode of the hit Apple TV+ series to stream. However, there is a consolation prize of sorts that’s now available — as of today, the official Severance Season 2 soundtrack is finally available to stream.

The soundtrack, composed by Theodore Shapiro, captures the eerie, minimalist, and deeply unsettling tone of the show, immersing listeners in the same surreal corporate nightmare that makes Lumon Industries so terrifyingly unforgettable. For those who love the show’s more unhinged moments, the album also features a particularly special treat: Track #1 is The Ballad of Ambrose and Gunnel, the marching band song that Milchick danced to in that iconic scene from the Season 2 finale.

The full Severance Season 2 soundtrack is now streaming on major platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, making it easier than ever to bring a little slice of Lumon’s unsettling atmosphere into your daily life. Whether you want to feel like you’re navigating the eerie halls of Macrodata Refinement or you just need the perfect backing track for your next unsettling office dance break, this album has got you covered.

Click here for the soundtrack on Apple Music .

. Click here for Spotify.

In other Severance news, the show’s executive producer Ben Stiller in a recent interview gave fans some hopeful comments that the wait for Season 3 hopefully won’t be very long. In an appearance on the New Heights podcast with football stars Travis and Jason Kelce, Stiller not only promised that there won’t be an interminable wait for the new season — but that also “hopefully, we’ll be announcing what the plan is very soon.”