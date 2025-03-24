Everyone keeps asking the same question about Apple TV+ now that Severance is over

Let’s talk about a mystery that’s baffling Apple TV+ fans everywhere, including yours truly, particularly after that Severance Season 2 finale: Why isn’t there more official merch for our favorite shows?

If you’ve ever wanted to buy a cool Severance-themed t-shirt, a For All Mankind space mission patch, or a Silo-inspired jumpsuit, you’ve probably run into a frustrating reality: The Apple Store isn’t exactly overflowing with TV show merch. Meanwhile, other streaming giants have entire online shops filled with collectibles, apparel, and posters. But on Apple’s side? Besides some Ted Lasso swag, it’s pretty slim pickings.

So what gives?

The Severance dilemma

If any Apple TV+ show deserves its own merch line, it’s Severance. Perusing this Reddit thread alone will give you a sense of just how keen fans are for official Lumon Industries office supplies, MDR mugs, Innie and Outie t-shirts, and maybe even an Employee of the Quarter plaque with Mark S.’s face on it. Imagine a stylish Lumon-branded suit jacket, a replica of Helly’s resignation note, or even a plushie baby goat.

It feels like Apple is missing out on a potentially significant amount of revenue, which could at least partly mitigate the fact that its streamer is losing a reported $1 billion each year. “Severance is the perfect show to sell merch off of,” one fan noted in the Reddit thread I mentioned. “Lumon brand everything! Apple TV+ would be profitable if they just started selling Severance merch.”

The MDR team in “Severance.” Image source: Apple

Why Apple TV+ merch is so limited

Apple has always been about sleek, minimalist branding, meaning the iPhone maker doesn’t operate like Disney or Netflix when it comes to licensing and merchandising. The company has never been huge on selling pop culture products (unless they’re made by Apple itself). And unlike other streamers, Apple TV+ isn’t in the business of pumping out a flood of content. Rather, its focus is on prestige, quality, and exclusivity.

Which is fine, but at the same time Severance fans would happily trade a little of that exclusivity for one of those two-handled Lumon mugs.

To be fair to Apple, I should add that maybe the route the company has chosen here is simply to not stand in the way of other people making and distributing merchandise stemming from Apple TV+ content. Etsy, for example, has tons of Severance items, everything from a replica MDR computer to Lumon mugs, caps, T-shirts, and much more.

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in “Ted Lasso.” Image source: Apple

Apple Vision Pro’s potential

There are also possibilities here beyond a merch line, with Apple uniquely positioned to give fans of its shows like Severance something even cooler: Experiences for the Apple Vision Pro.

Imagine putting on the headset and instantly stepping into the windowless, fluorescent world of Lumon Industries. You could wander the endless white hallways, sit at the MDR desk, and interact with a digital version of your Innie. Maybe even experience a Waffle Party. The possibilities are practically endless.

And it’s not just Severance. Think of how amazing a Silo or Foundation VR experience could be. As is the case with a merch line, giving fans VR experiences with the Vision Pro is simply another way to tie us more deeply into a relationship with Apple TV+.

Final thoughts

Apple, if you’re listening: We love your shows. We want to wear them, collect them, and even live in them through Vision Pro. Give us the Severance merch. Give us the Lumon experience. A special edition soundtrack vinyl for shows like Severance — we want it all. Our wallets are ready and willing.