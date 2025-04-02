Critics are raving about Prime Video’s best new show, starring Kevin Bacon as a demon hunter

You’ve got to love Kevin Bacon — 66 years old, and he’s still doing action movies and TV shows, like the Prime Video drama The Bondsman, which already has critics absolutely raving ahead of its debut. The supernatural action-horror series, which premieres on April 3, has come storming out of the gate with a strong Rotten Tomatoes critics score of 91% as of this writing. Which is to say, based on early reactions and from what I’ve seen thus far, this could very well be one of Prime Video’s best shows of the year thus far.

In The Bondsman, Bacon plays Hub Halloran, a seasoned bounty hunter who meets an untimely demise — only to be resurrected by the Devil himself. His new mission? To track down escaped demons and drag them back to Hell. It’s a wild blend of horror, action, comedy, and family drama that’s been described as both gripping and unexpectedly emotional. Along the way, Hub struggles to reconnect with his estranged family, including his ex-wife Maryanne, played by Jennifer Nettles, all while confronting the ghosts (and demons) of his past.

The showrunner, Erik Oleson, has promised a fresh, quirky take on the supernatural genre, and if the early buzz is any indication, he’s more than delivered. Critics are praising The Bondsman for its unique mix of dark humor, compelling characters, and Bacon’s undeniable screen presence. Vanity Fair has called the show “essentially a gritty cop show with monsters.” It’s bloody and scary, but also funny and surprisingly full of heart.

Kevin Bacon in “The Bondsman.” Image source: Tina Rowden/Prime Video

Adding to the excitement, Bacon and Nettles are also releasing a companion album inspired by the series on April 4, blending eerie soundscapes with country and blues influences to match the show’s Southern gothic aesthetic. “I’m excited to announce our new album, Hell and Back, with my incredible friend and costar, Jennifer Nettles!” Bacon wrote on Facebook about the album (which can be presaved here).

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

“We made this album for our upcoming show #TheBondsman, writing songs together to bring the world of The Bondsman to life through music. We can’t wait for you all to watch and listen.”

With all eight episodes dropping at once, The Bondsman is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of horror, supernatural thrillers, and, of course, Bacon himself. If early reviews are anything to go by, Prime Video has another hit on its hands — one that might just have you believing in second chances, even for a bounty hunter from beyond the grave.