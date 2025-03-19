2 of the most criminally underrated Prime Video series that more people need to watch

It’s the unfortunate nature of our modern streaming era that, with Netflix, Max, Apple TV+, and about a dozen other streamers constantly jockeying for our attention, there are always going to be great shows that unfairly slip through the cracks. In fact, some shows don’t just slip; they get buried, forgotten, and unjustly ignored.

That brings me to a streamer that I personally feel doesn’t get near the share of attention that it deserves, Prime Video. Amazon’s Netflix rival has certainly delivered its share of misses and plenty of mindless mainstream fare — but it’s also home to some truly spectacular television and original films. This brings me to two of the most criminally underrated Prime Video series: The Man in the High Castle and ZeroZeroZero.

If you haven’t checked out either of these shows before now, here’s your cue to fix a major streaming entertainment blind spot. Let’s break down why these two shows deserve way more attention than they got.

1. The Man in the High Castle – The best ‘What If’ show you never watched

Imagine a world where the Axis Powers won World War II. Terrifying, right? That’s the foundation of The Man in the High Castle, based on Philip K. Dick’s novel of the same name. It’s an alternate history thriller that takes place in a dystopian 1960s America, split between the Japanese Pacific States and the Greater Nazi Reich. Fans of For All Mankind on Apple TV+, I suspect many of you would enjoy this one, too.

This show isn’t just about the concept, though — it’s brilliantly executed. The production design is stunning, the characters are layered, and the storytelling is a slow burn in the best way. There’s espionage, rebellion, and even a mind-bending sci-fi twist that keeps you questioning reality itself. Yet somehow, despite being one of Prime Video’s most ambitious series, it never got the same love as other prestige TV.

Why should you watch it? Because it’s The Man in the High Castle, not The Man Who Got Left in the Algorithmic Dust. Plus, it’s finished, so you can binge all four seasons and experience the full journey without the dreaded “Will it get another season?” anxiety. It’s also got an 80% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes — better than the 70% that Season 2 of Apple’s Severance is currently sitting on, for what it’s worth.

2. ZeroZeroZero – The best crime thriller you haven’t seen

If you think you’ve seen every gripping crime saga out there, I guarantee you ZeroZeroZero will make you reconsider. This high-octane Prime Video series is based on Roberto Saviano’s book (the same guy behind Gomorrah), and it tracks the global cocaine trade with an intensity that puts most action movies to shame.

This isn’t your average drug cartel drama. ZeroZeroZero follows three interconnected storylines: the Mexican cartel supplying the drugs, the Italian mafia buying them, and an American shipping family caught in the middle. It’s a brutal, globe-trotting epic with breathtaking cinematography, nerve-wracking tension, and performances that are *chef’s kiss.*

The action? Absolutely ruthless. The stakes? Sky-high. The storytelling? Cinematic and complex. And yet, somehow, ZeroZeroZero barely got the recognition it deserved. Maybe it’s because it’s an international co-production, maybe it’s because it wasn’t hyped enough — but whatever the reason, it’s a crime, pun intended, that more people haven’t watched this gritty, pulse-pounding TV masterpiece.

The bottom line

Both of these shows underscore that Prime Video has been quietly delivering some of the most compelling TV out there, even if they don’t always get the attention of bigger hits. If you’re into smart, gripping, and highly cinematic storytelling, The Man in the High Castle and ZeroZeroZero deserve a spot at the top of your watchlist.

Trust me: These shows will stick with you long after the credits roll. Don’t let them stay buried in the streaming void.