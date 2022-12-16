New on Prime Video: Every new show and movie (January 2023)

2022 was quite a year for the Prime Video streaming service. Following another stunning season of The Boys in June, Amazon debuted its original Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power, in September. But now that the year is coming to an end, can the streamer do even better in 2023? New on Prime Video in January is Shotgun Wedding, which is an action romcom starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel. Prime Video’s original series The Legend of Vox Machina returns for season 2 as well, and comedian Nate Bargatze has a new standup special.

New on Prime Video in January 2023

Streaming January 1

Dharma & Greg S1-5 (1997)

Invader Zim (2002)

Nella the Princess Knight (2017)

Shimmer and Shine (2015)

12 O’Clock High S1-3 (1964)

Welcome to Flatch (2022)

50/50 (2011)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

After Earth (2013)

Akeelah And The Bee (2006)

Ali (2001)

Antwone Fisher (2003)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Baby Boy (2001)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Beauty Shop (2005)

Black Dynamite (1980)

Blankman (1994)

Blue Chips (1994)

Breakdown (1997)

Breakin’ All The Rules (2004)

Broken City (2013)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Clue (2011)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Downsizing (2017)

El Dorado (1967)

El Mariachi (1993)

Election (1999)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Europa Report (2013)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Forces Of Nature (1999)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Gamer (2009)

God’s Not Dead (2014)

Guess Who (2005)

Harold and Maude (1971)

Higher Learning (1995)

Home for the Holidays (1995)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

In My Country (2005)

In The Heat Of The Night (1967)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006)

Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)

Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold (2007)

Juliet, Naked (2018)

Just Wright (2010)

Love the Coopers (2017)

Mad Love (2002)

Mean Creek (2004)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Mo’ Money (1992)

Money Train (1995)

Mr. 3000 (2004)

Muscle Shoals (2013)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2001)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Paycheck (2003)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Private Parts (1997)

Rec (2007)

Rec 2 (2009)

Rec 3: Genesis (2012)

Red Dawn (1984)

Rejoice and Shout (2011)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

School Daze (1988)

Serpico (1973)

She Hate Me (2004)

Six Degrees of Separation (1993)

Sorry To Bother You (2018)

Tangerine (2015)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Big Wedding (2013)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The Butler (2013)

The Devil’s Backbone (2001)

The Duchess (2008)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

The Gospel According To Andre (2018)

The Love Guru (2008)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Running Man (1987)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

The Two Jakes (1990)

Three Can Play That Game (2007)

To Sir, With Love (1967)

True Grit (1969)

Walking Tall (2004)

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016)

Witness (1985)

You Got Served (2004)

Streaming January 3

Endeavour S8 (2022)

Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul. (2022)

Streaming January 6

Cosmic Love France (2023)

The Rig (2023)

Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

Streaming January 8

The Winter Palace (2022)

Streaming January 10

Snitch (2013)

Streaming January 13

Hunters S2 (2023)

The Test S2 (2023)

Streaming January 15

The Steve Harvey Show S1-6 (1996)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Road Trip (2000)

Streaming January 17

Vengeance (2022)

Streaming January 20

The Legend of Vox Machina S2 (2023)

Streaming January 21

Hercules (2014)

Streaming January 27

The King’s Speech (2010)

Shotgun Wedding (2023)

Streaming January 31

Nate Bargatze: Hello World (2023)

Orphan: First Kill (2022)

Keep scrolling to see everything new that hit Prime Video last month.

New on Prime Video in December 2022

Streaming December 1

Breaking News S2 (2022)

NYPD Blue S1-S12 (1994)

2 Days In New York (2012)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2 (1996)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)

Capote (2005)

Case 39 (2010)

Cloverfield (2008)

Dead Again (2001)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Escape from L.A. (1996)

Head of State (2003)

Heist (2015)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

I Wish (2011)

Igby Goes Down (2002)

Kingpin (1996)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate

Events (2004)

Letters To Juliet (2010)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Muppets From Space (1999)

Never Back Down (2008)

Nine Lives (2016)

Ordinary People (1980)

Paper Moon (1973)

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Push (2009)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Superbad (2007)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The Cave (2005)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The Doors (1991)

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

The Proposal (2009)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Quiet Man (1952)

The Ring (2002)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

The Vow (2012)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Thief (1981)

To Catch A Thief (1955)

Tower Heist (2011)

True Grit (1969)

Walking Tall (2004)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

Zoolander (2001)

Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition (2016)

Streaming December 2

The Peripheral Season Finale (2022)

Riches (2022)

Three Pines (2022)

Your Christmas or Mine? (2022)

Streaming December 3

A Unicorn For Christmas (2022)

Streaming December 5

Celeste And Jesse Forever (2012)

Streaming December 6

A Lot Like Christmas (2021)

Streaming December 8

The Bad Guy (2022)

La La Land (2016)

Streaming December 9

Hawa (2022)

Something from Tiffany’s (2022)

The Three Wise Men vs Santa (2022)

Streaming December 10

The Shack (2017)

Streaming December 13

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge (2022)

The Black Phone (2021)

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

Streaming December 16

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico S5 (2022)

About Fate (2022)

Nanny (2022)

Unexpectedly Expecting (2021)

Streaming December 20

When Hope Calls Christmas (2022)

Streaming December 21

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan S3 (2022)

Streaming December 29

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

Streaming December 30

Chuck S1-S5 (2008)

Justice League Action S1 (2018)

Teen Titans S1-S5 (2003)

The Mysteries of Laura S1-S2 (2015)

Trial & Error S1-S2 (2017)

Wildcat (2022)

Coming Soon

Coach Prime (2022)

That’s everything new on Prime Video in December 2022. We’ll be back next month with all of the latest movies and shows joining the streaming library.