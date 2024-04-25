Leak says Deadpool 3 has a ‘mind-blowing’ post-credits scene

There were plenty of reasons to get excited about Deadpool & Wolverine, but now we have one more, as a prolific leaker has teased an exciting post-credits scene in Deadpool 3.

On Wednesday, Marvel scooper MyTimeToShineHello said on Twitter that “the post credit scene in Deadpool & Wolverine is so mind blowing I can’t believe they were able to pull this off without anyone knowing.” Although MTTSH is known for spoiling Marvel movies months ahead of their release, this one is going to stay a secret (at least for now).

MTTSH has a sparkling track record when it comes to Marvel leaks, but if you have any doubts about this specific leak, the creator of Deadpool is here to clear them up for you. Moments after the tweet was posted, Rob Liefeld — the comic book writer and artist who co-created Deadpool in the early ’90s — replied with confirmation of his own:

He’s ain’t lying to you! — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) April 24, 2024

Liefeld is not directly involved with the production of Deadpool & Wolverine, but he did have the chance to visit the set last summer prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike (via The Hollywood Reporter). He was similarly coy when discussing that visit, but still hyped up the movie.

“I saw some crazy shit, and none of that has made its way out,” Liefeld told THR earlier this year in an interview. “I was really excited by what I was seeing. Fans want Deadpool 3 to represent a turning point for Marvel. I’m really hoping that this takes Marvel into new heights and puts them on a new direction. I’m as excited as everybody else.”

There will undoubtedly be more leaks between now and the movie’s premiere, but this long-awaited sequel is going to be so packed with surprises, references, and cameos that fans will need to see it to believe it anyway. We’re even finding easter eggs in the trailer, including this hilarious shot-for-shot remake of a fight from 2002’s Spider-Man.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26, 2024.