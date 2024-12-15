Scientists discovered a ‘neural tourniquet’ that reduces bleeding by zapping one nerve

Researchers have discovered that stimulating a specific nerve could help patients maintain critical blood clotting mechanisms. This “neural tourniquet” could revolutionize how medical professionals approach surgical risks and reduce bleeding overall.

The key to the tourniquet is the vagus nerve, a complex neural pathway connecting the brain to multiple organs. By delivering a precise electrical pulse to the nerve, scientists can trigger a remarkable biological response. Initial studies show this technique could reduce bleeding risks more effectively than traditional methods.

Dr. Jared Huston, a trauma surgeon leading the research, explained the process the neural tourniquet relies on to LiveScience. When the vagus nerve receives electrical stimulation, it activates immune cells in the spleen. These activated cells then prompt platelets to become more responsive to potential injuries, essentially preparing the body’s natural defense against blood loss.

Image source: filin174 / Adobe

The research began with experiments on mice and pigs, where researchers observed significant reductions in bleeding after nerve stimulation. Subsequent human trials confirmed similar results. Volunteers who received targeted nerve stimulation showed increased markers of platelet activation in their blood samples.

Surgical bleeding remains a significant medical challenge, marking the need for such a technique. Approximately 1.5 percent of surgeries currently experience complications related to excessive blood loss. Traditional methods like sutures and tourniquets are effective, but they address bleeding after it occurs. This neural tourniquet could proactively prevent it.

With this method, surgeons might be able to administer brief nerve stimulation before planned procedures, similar to how they currently use preventative antibiotics or pain medications. This approach could provide an additional layer of protection for patients undergoing surgery.

However, researchers caution that more extensive clinical trials are necessary. While initial findings are promising, scientists need to confirm the technique’s consistency and effectiveness across various medical scenarios—like whether or not it can help with internal bleeding. The next phase of research will focus on testing the method in actual clinical settings where bleeding is a significant concern.