Apple Watch saves user’s life from gastrointestinal bleeding

Stories about the Apple Watch saving a user’s life aren’t new. The wearable, which is full of sensors, can identify several trend changes in your body when you’re wearing it. This time, a Redditor shared how their Apple Watch Series 7 prevented more complications from gastrointestinal bleeding. According to the poster, the Apple Watch likely saved their life.

They said they started feeling tired after lunch and then decided to take a quick nap. After that, the Apple Watch notified them about ten times, saying their “pulse was racing.” As you may know, several Apple Watch models can identify if your heart starts beating faster than it should when you’re resting or inactive.

After scheduling a video call with their doctor, the physician told them to check pulse rates, ECG, and oxygen. Then, the doctor called 911. With medical care, the Redditor discovered they had severe internal bleeding.

I had a little over 3 g/dL hemoglobin, and my normal is about 15. EMS originally said it was a heart attack, but it was GI bleeding. They said had I not got there for a transfusion when I did, I’d not have made it.

Ultimately, the user thanked the nurses, doctors, and their Apple Watch that warned them about his heart beating faster than usual.

On the thread, other Redditors asked if they hadn’t noticed bloody stool the days before, as “it usually takes more than one day to drop your Hgb that much,” but the original author hasn’t replied back.

Apple currently offers three different Apple Watches: Series 8, SE 2, and Ultra. Fortunately, they share several features with the Series 7 model, such as ECG, the same heart, and blood oxygen sensors. The improvements on the newer models include revamped gyroscope and accelerometer for the new Crash Detection feature.

If you have a story of how the Apple Watch improved your fitness or saved your life, share it with me at jose@bgr.com.