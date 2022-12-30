Here’s what I think after using Apple Fitness Plus for two years

Launched at the end of 2020, Apple Fitness Plus is the company’s first fitness service. With 11 different workouts, it expanded last year to several new countries, and a few months ago, Apple introduced its biggest push yet: the ability to use the service without an Apple Watch.

With a focus on exercises and meditation, Apple Fitness Plus has something for everyone. It doesn’t matter if you’ve never worked out, if you’re a professional runner, or something in between. Over the past two years, I’ve tried different kinds of workouts available on the platform.

I’ve danced, participated in many yoga sessions, walked with Apple Watch’s Time to Walk feature, and now I have found something else to try: the Treadmill Run. While I’ve been fairly active over the past couple of years, it’s the first time I decided to go to the gym. That said, I didn’t know that running on a treadmill could be as fun as running in the street.

While I feel the trainers are very helpful in keeping me engaged, I love how Apple Fitness Plus rewards me with sparkling Activity Rings during a workout. Another unique touch is how I compare my burned calories against the service’s expectations for users in general.

Apple Fitness Plus makes me sweat, Gentler Streak helps me lead the way

Gentler Streak’s Activity Path

While experiencing different workouts is always great, there’s another app that helps me keep on track and avoid injuries. The Apple Watch app of the year, Gentler Streak, reminds me to stay active in a healthy Activity Path.

If you’re not aware, Gentler Streak helps users engage in fitness exercises with compassion. More than just closing your Apple Watch rings, the app wants you to be healthy without injuring yourself.

Using Gentler Streak this past year made me realize I have never been injured due to a workout because the Activity Path shows how much I’m engaging in an exercise based on my Heart Rate Zones.

If you’re planning to start a healthier 2023, you should start by taking beginner classes on Apple Fitness Plus and keep yourself mindful of your body with Gentler Streak.

Apple Fitness Plus has three months free if you purchase an eligible device, one month free for new subscribers, and it costs $9.99/month or $79.99/year on a standalone subscription. You can also subscribe to the service within the Apple One Premier bundle.

Gentler Streak is free, but a premium subscription is required to unlock certain features.