Foldable iPad may be delayed, as focus shifts to foldable iPhone

Samsung is about to launch the seventh generation of its foldable Galaxy devices, with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 set to star in an Unpacked press conference next Wednesday. Almost every other big player in the smartphone business has released at least one foldable phone since Samsung’s first Fold device.

Apple is the notable exception, a company known for taking its time before matching the tech offerings of its biggest rivals. But even Apple is now widely expected to launch foldable devices, starting with a foldable iPhone that will be part of the iPhone 18 series next year.

A foldable iPad should follow as early as a year later, unless Apple decides to postpone the release of the larger device. A new report from Asia claims that Apple is doing just that, putting the foldable iPad development on hold while it proceeds with prototyping the foldable iPhone.

Will the foldable iPhone be delayed?

According to Digitimes (via @Jukanlosreve), supply chain sources say the foldable iPhone reached the P1 (Prototype 1) phase this June.

The prototyping period should end by late 2025, when the EVT (Engineering Verification Test) stage begins. Apple would then release the foldable iPhone in the second half of 2026.

The same sources noted that Apple’s original plan included the foldable iPad among the new products in development. The report says it’s “now confirmed” that the foldable iPhone will be released first, with the foldable iPad temporarily on hold.

Digitimes, which isn’t always accurate with Apple rumors, notes that several issues might delay the foldable iPad launch. For example, foldable panels may be more difficult to produce. Also, a higher price tag could impact sales.

Interestingly, analyst Jeff Pu said just a few days ago that the foldable iPhone and foldable iPad might go into production around the same time in late 2026. Pu’s analyses aren’t always accurate. I explained then that his timeline seemed to contradict other reports suggesting the foldable iPhone would launch about a year earlier than the foldable iPad.

Foldable iPhone isn’t a done deal

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a camera under the foldable display. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

While most rumors suggest the foldable iPhone is a certainty for next year, the same Digitimes story explains that Apple suppliers are cautiously optimistic. Apple can always change its mind during prototyping and cancel or delay products.

Some past rumors claimed Apple had abandoned the foldable iPhone. I explained then that Apple is probably just waiting for foldable display makers and hinge suppliers to meet the desired quality standards.

Later rumors claimed Apple is investing significant effort and money to eliminate the crease seen on most foldable phones on the market.

Suppliers tell Digitimes that only once the foldable iPhone reaches the EVT phase will mass production be certain. The handset has been in development for at least five years, and reaching the P1 prototype phase alone doesn’t guarantee Apple will move forward.

An iPhone typically goes through three prototyping stages, each lasting about two months. The foldable iPhone will have to pass through the same P1-to-P3 phases before entering EVT in early 2026.

Suppliers will begin small-volume trial production during the P1 to P3 stages. Apple’s main assemblers will manufacture the first foldable iPhones for inspection. Apple will review the production run and product yield.

The foldable iPhone production schedule mirrors that of the iPhone 17 series launching this year. The report says iPhone 17 models completed EVT early in the second quarter.

There’s no similar schedule for the foldable iPad, or perhaps the same suppliers haven’t leaked that information yet.

If everything goes according to plan, we might see the first schematics for the foldable iPhone leak in late 2025. Dummy models could follow in early 2026. Once that happens, a September 2026 launch would seem likely.