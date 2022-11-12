These are the best Apple Watch apps you should install right now

It’s not always easy to find good third-party Apple Watch apps because the wearable isn’t made for prolonged interactions but just glances. With that in mind, BGR selected a few of the more interesting third-party Apple Watch apps available and what you can do with them.

Gentler Streak brings compassion to your fitness goals

Gentler Streak is one of the fewer Apple Watch apps that got fitness tracking right. More than just closing the Apple Watch rings, the developers behind this app believe users should understand how working out impact people’s bodies.

With Heart Rate Zones, Gentler Streak shows whether you’re overreaching or need to step up the game and push harder. With its “Go Gentler” feature, the app recommends some exercises and rest days. The app is free to start but requires a subscription to unlock all features. You can download it here.

CARROT Weather makes forecasting fun

Image source: Brian Mueller/Carrot Weather

CARROT is one of the most recognizable apps available in the Apple ecosystem. With a killer AI full of great puns, this app tells meatbags how the weather is. Many complications are available so users can create a weather station right on their wrist.

This Apple Watch app can also tell when it will start or stop raining and warn you about the weather changing abruptly. The app is free to download but features three different tiers, so users can decide what data they need the most when checking the weather. You can download the app here.

Authenticator by 2Stable brings 2FA to your Apple Watch

Whether you want to log in to your email, Apple ID, social media, etc., you likely need to enter a 2FA code. While you’ll usually be with your iPhone nearby, there’s a chance you don’t have it at the moment. This is why Authenticator by 2Stable offers one of the best solutions available.

Not only does this app work across all your Apple devices, but this end-to-end encrypted application can easily show your most-used 2FA codes right from your wrist. Authenticator is free but requires a subscription to unlock all the features. You can download it here.

Convert anything, anywhere with Morpho Converter

With up to 262 units and 170 currencies, Morpho Converter has any conversion measurement you might need. You can select your most used conversions to the home screen of your iPhone app, which will also appear on your Apple Watch.

With your Apple Watch on, tap a number, and you’ll see all the possible conversions regarding these numbers. You can choose between a monthly subscription, a yearly subscription, or a one-time purchase. You can download it here.

Our Groceries keep everything you need in one place

OurGroceries automatically keeps your family’s grocery list up to date on every family member’s iPhone. Every change to your shared shopping list is visible within seconds on any other iPhone, Watch, iPod touch, iPad, or smartphone grouped with yours.

You can also keep track of the key ingredients in your favorite recipes and add them all at once to your shopping list. It’s possible to add by hand or ask Siri. Unlike the other apps, this one is free to use, and you can pay to support the development and remove ads – but all functionalities are in the free version. You can download it here.

Wrap up

These are only a few of the best Apple Watch apps you should have on your wrist. If you have a favorite, don’t forget to share it with us and tell us what you think about these apps above.