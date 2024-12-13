‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ special is free this weekend on Apple TV+

Following free weekends for It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving in October and November, Apple TV Plus will offer this weekend A Charlie Brown Christmas special for everyone with the Apple TV app.

To enjoy the magic of the holiday season, it doesn’t matter if you’re a subscriber to Apple TV+ or not. As long as you have the Apple TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Vision, Apple TV, or select Smart TVs, you can watch the 25-minute Christmas special with the best of the Peanuts gang.

A Charlie Brown Christmas is an animated television special made in 1965. It features the voices of Peter Robbins, Christopher Shea, Kathy Steinberg, Tracy Stratford, and Bill Melendez. Lee Mendelson produced it, and Melendez directed it.

In the special, Charlie Brown finds himself depressed despite the onset of the cheerful holiday season. After Lucy suggests he direct a neighborhood Christmas play, his best efforts are ignored and mocked by his colleagues when he chooses a puny Christmas tree as a centerpiece.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

That said, if you want to enjoy the companion of the Peanuts gang, you can watch the special from December 14 to December 15 for free. No subscription is required. Just open the Apple TV app and watch it.

Apple and Peanuts partnership

watchOS 10 Snoopy Watch Face on Apple Watch Ultra 2 Image source: José Adorno for BGR

With Apple TV+ streaming, Apple has become the home of everything Peanuts: several specials, movies, shorts, and everything in between.

The growing collection of Peanuts specials and original series on Apple TV+ includes Emmy Award-nominated Snoopy in Space, a series of animated shorts featuring the Peanuts gang and Snoopy as he fulfills his dream of becoming a NASA astronaut; The Snoopy Show, featuring new adventures with Snoopy, along with his best pal, Woodstock, and the rest of the Peanuts gang. Apple TV+ is also home to the Emmy Award-winning Apple Original documentary Who Are You, Charlie Brown?, honoring “everyman” creator, Charles “Sparky” Schulz.

In addition, Apple users can finally take advantage of the beautiful Snoopy screensavers available with tvOS 18.2 and the lovely Snoopy Watch Face with watchOS 10 or newer software.