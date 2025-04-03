Watch the first extended clip from James Gunn’s Superman

Ahead of Superman’s theatrical debut on July 11, writer and director James Gunn shared a clip from the movie at CinemaCon 2025 this week. We saw part of this scene in a teaser trailer from late last year, but this is the longest uninterrupted clip of the movie we’ve gotten so far. It doesn’t reveal much other than that this is definitely a James Gunn movie.

As we saw in the trailer, Superman crash-landed in the snow, bloody and bruised, presumably from a fight with one of the movie’s many villains. Unable to move and struggling to breathe, he manages to whistle as blood pours from his mouth. Moments later, Krypto the Superdog sprints into view… and promptly exacerbates Superman’s severe injuries while attempting to play with him. Eventually, Clark is able to issue a single command: “Take me home.”

Krypto bites Superman’s cape and drags him through the snow as the Fortress of Solitude rises from the ground. Once through the door, a group of robots run to Superman’s side and rush him to a chair where he can absorb the sun’s rays to recover.

Unsurprisingly, Gunn’s take on Superman looks to be far more light-hearted than Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel or Justice League. There will still be some edge, as evidenced by the pool of blood on the ground, but expect a less dour entry from DC this time around.

“In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind,” reads the synopsis for the new movie, which hits theaters on July 11, 2025.