watchOS 10 now available – biggest software update to Apple Watch ever

After two months of beta testing, Apple is now releasing its biggest update to the Apple Watch software with watchOS 10. We described this system as a major overhaul in our review, and these are a few highlights of why you should update your Watch right now.
Redesigned interface: Apple says that “virtually every app has been rethought.” With that, these apps use the entire screen to create new places for content so you can see and do more, which is especially useful for a larger Apple Watch display.
Smart Stack widgets: You get the information you need below any Watch Face. You just need to turn the Digital Crown to reveal widgets in the Smart Stack. It includes multiple timers, your next meeting, music playing, and more.
Snoopy Watch Face: Apple is adding a few new Watch Faces – depending on watchOS 10 or purchasing a new Apple Watch – but by far, the Snoopy option is the cutest. Like the Watch Faces of Toy Story, Snoopy’s options always change and show a new animation. So cute.
Workout revamps: Cycling and Hiking got some love with the latest update. It offers more data, Bluetooth accessories compatibility, and more.
Mental Health awareness: This system lets you log your state of mind by scrolling through engaging visuals to help you select how you feel at that moment and during the day. Apple wants you to stay consistent with notifications and complications on watch faces.
Device compatibility
- Apple Watch Series 4 (2018)
- Apple Watch Series 5 (2019)
- Apple Watch SE (2020)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (2020)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (2021)
- Apple Watch SE (2022)
- Apple Watch Series 8 (2022)
- Apple Watch Ultra (2022)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (2023)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (2023)
BGR’s watchOS 10 coverage
- watchOS 10 adds all-new gestures for Apple Watch users
- watchOS 10 revamps Cycling and Hiking workouts with these features
- Apple Watch’s new Activity Rings in watchOS 10 could’ve been so much better
- watchOS 10 makes the Apple Watch less dependent on the iPhone with this Wallet feature
- watchOS 10 brings two new faces for Apple Watch users
- I completed a custom Apple Fitness+ plan on iOS 17 – here’s how it went