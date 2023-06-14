watchOS 10 makes the Apple Watch less dependent on the iPhone with this Wallet feature

watchOS 10 will revamp how users take advantage of the Apple Watch. Over the years, Apple has made the watch less dependent on the iPhone – and this upcoming operating system update will make it even more of a standalone product.

While Apple didn’t highlight this feature during the WWDC 2023 keynote, 9to5Mac discovered that users can add cards to Apple Pay directly from the Apple Watch. That way, if you don’t have your iPhone nearby or, for whatever reason, wants to add a debit/credit card or transit card, you can do that with only your Watch.

How to set up a new card in Wallet using the Apple Watch

Once watchOS 10 is available, you need to follow these steps:

On your Apple Watch, search for the Wallet app; Slide your finger down to find a three-dot menu in the upper left corner; Tap on Add Card You can select between previous card, debit/credit card, or express transit card options; Select the card or tap its details; Don’t forget the CVV and tap done; Your card is ready for use.

Note that some cards require a verification code on the bank app, so even though Apple is making it easier to add a card from your Apple Watch on watchOS 10, you might need to have your iPhone nearby.

watchOS 10 is ready for even more

Besides this new feature, watchOS 10 will bring a redesigned interface, new Watch Faces, a Smart Stack feature for widgets, and a new Control Center button.

Apple is also revamping Cycling and Hiking workouts to take advantage of larger displays and bring more data for users. In addition, the company is expanding mental health awareness by letting you log your state of mind and also adding a metric for how much time you spend in daylight with Apple Watch Series 6 or newer.