Why the iPhone 16e is the perfect phone for your mom

Apple unveiled the iPhone 16e last week, a $599 mid-range phone that looks like an iPhone 14 but has the performance of an iPhone 16. That is, you get the notch design of the former with the high-end specs of the latter, along with Apple Intelligence and other new features.

The rear camera is one compromise, as you only get a single-lens rear setup. However, that’s a 48-megapixel camera on par with the other iPhone 16 models. I’m mentioning the camera because it’s a very important consideration when buying a new phone. However, it’s also related to the phone’s battery life.

With a single-lens camera on the back, you’d expect Apple to use the extra space inside the phone to bump the battery capacity and improve battery life, especially considering the fact that battery life was a key topic during the iPhone 16e announcement.

Good news: the iPhone 16e has the best battery life of any 6.1-inch iPhone, including the main iPhone 16. That’s simply amazing, as Apple’s battery life quotes are unreal. I think battery life might make the iPhone 16e a great device for older users who don’t need all the bells and whistles of a modern phone. Also, it’s great for young teens who are finally ready to be trusted with a brand-new device rather than a used model.

Now that the iPhone 16e reviews are out, we have real-life tests that reveal the handset’s battery capacity and performance. These stats make the iPhone 16e the best phone to buy your mom, dad, young kid, and anyone in the family who could use a brand-new mid-range phone. That is, as long as you’re willing to spend $599 or more.

A couple of years ago, I told you which iPhone to buy your mom in response to a (in)famous quote from Tim Cook. The Apple CEO told someone to “buy your mom an iPhone” to fix her iMessage problem. At the time, Apple did not support RCS integration in the Messags app. Google and others orchestrated a marketing campaign against the blue bubbles, prompting such reactions from Apple.

I said at the time that you should buy your mom a new iPhone rather than give her your old model. Battery life was one thing I mentioned in my explanation. The worse your old phone’s battery life was, the worse your mom’s iPhone experience would be. She might not use the iPhone as much as you, but we don’t want parents to have to constantly worry about charging their phones.

iPhone 16 real-life battery life test. Image source: YouTube

Getting a brand-new iPhone for your parents is a better idea. And now that the iPhone 16e battery stats are out, the iPhone 16e might be the best thing for them. Considering the battery capacity and real-life battery tests, we’re seemingly looking at two-day battery life for most people who aren’t power users.

YouTube channel Dave2D revealed the iPhone 16e battery capacity in a new clip. It has a 3,961 mAh battery, which is larger than the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro. Here are the battery capacities of all five iPhone 16 models:

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 4,685 mAh

iPhone 16 Pro: 3,582 mAh

iPhone 16 Plus: 4,674 mAh

iPhone 16: 3,561 mAh

iPhone 16e: 3,961 mAh

The YouTuber put the iPhone 16e through a battery life test that involved browsing Reddit on a loop (image above). The iPhone 16e outperformed the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Pro Max, lasting almost 13 hours (12 hours and 54 minutes). The iPhone 16 Pro Max lasted for 13 hours and 41 minutes. That’s insane battery performance for the iPhone 16e.

An even better battery life test comes from Tom’s Guide, which runs the same test on new phones. It’s a script that simulates web surfing over cellular until the battery dies. The iPhone 16e lasted an average of 12 hours and 41 minutes, just a few minutes shorter than the iPhone 16.

iPhone 16e battery capacity compared to iPhone 16 Pro Max, 15 Pro Max, 16, 15, and 14. Image source: YouTube

With all that in mind, battery life alone is the number one reason to buy the iPhone 16e for moms and dads who know how to use iPhones but don’t really care that much about display, performance, or camera features. They do care about battery life, that much is certain. That’s been my experience, at least.

The iPhone 16e is the kind of phone that will need recharging every other day for this particular type of smartphone user. I’m already considering the iPhone 16e for parents in my family, and you should do it, too. And who knows, maybe the crazy-good iPhone 16e battery life might convince your mom to give Touch ID in favor of an all-screen iPhone.