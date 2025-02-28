This comic might reveal what happened to Scarlet Witch after Multiverse of Madness

Marvel Studios has lifted plenty of ideas from its comic book writers over the years, but the two fictional universes have been kept independent from one another. The events of the MCU don’t affect the storylines in the comics, but the new TVA series seems to be breaking the boundaries of the two universes by combining characters from each. And in its latest issue, the series might have answered one of the most pressing questions in the MCU.

Last December, Marvel launched a new comic called TVA which follows Captain Carter, Spider-Gwen, and Gambit as they join the Time Variance Authority we know from Loki and Deadpool & Wolverine following the destruction of their timelines.

I won’t go into much detail, but in the third issue, Gwen follows a path through the TVA that was shown to her in a dream and finds the Department of Deferment. She enters a code to unlock a door, and behind it, she finds the Scarlet Witch encased in a glass tube.

The last page of TVA #3. Image source: Marvel Comics

It’s not just any Scarlet Witch variant, either—based on her red costume and blackened fingers from using the Darkhold, this looks to be the MCU’s Scarlet Witch.

In case you forgot, Wanda Maximoff sacrificed herself at the very end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness by bringing Mount Wundagore crashing down upon her, simultaneously destroying every copy of the Darkhold in the multiverse.

Given how powerful she is, there was never much doubt that she’d eventually return in some form or fashion. Rumors of her appearance in Avengers: Doomsday have been spreading for months, and other characters in the MCU continue to mention her.

We didn’t expect her first appearance after Multiverse of Madness to be in a comic book about the TVA, but Marvel is full of surprises. Whether this is ever brought up in the MCU or has any ramifications in the films remains to be seen, but in the meantime, it’s a fun easter egg for fans who have been anxiously awaiting the Scarlet Witch’s return.

TVA #4 is coming on March 19, and the fifth and final issue will arrive on April 30.