Apple revamps account setup for kids and adds new App Store safeguards

Published Feb 27th, 2025 7:34PM EST
Apple Kid/Child Account
Image: Apple inc.

To protect kids online, Apple announced a revamp of how their Apple Accounts are created and handled and what content they can see on the App Store.

According to a paper published on its Developer website, Child Account has a new set-up process that streamlines the steps parents need to take to set up an account for a kid in their family. Still, even without finishing setting up a Child Account, child-appropriate default settings will still be enabled on that device.

Later this year, parents will be able to easily correct the age associated with their kid’s account if it wasn’t created properly. With that, parents of kids under 13 will be prompted to connect their kid’s account to a family group.

Apple is also working on a Declared Age Range API to provide age-appropriated content for their uses. Parents will need to consent to share their kid’s age with developers for this safer experience, even though Apple won’t provide the kids’ actual birthdates.

With that, Apple will update the Global Age Ratings with these restrictions:

  • 4+ years old: The app contains no objectionable content;
  • 9+ years old: The app may contain instances of content not suitable for users under 9, including infrequent or mild cartoon or fantasy violence, profanity or crude humor, or mature, suggestive, or horror- or fear-themed content;
  • 13+ years old: The app may contain instances of content not suitable for users under 13, including infrequent or mild medical or treatment-focused content, references to alcohol, tobacco, or drug use, sexual content or nudity, realistic violence, or simulated gambling; or frequent or intense contests, profanity or crude humor, horror or fear-themed content, or cartoon or fantasy violence;
  • 16+ years old: The app may contain instances of content not suitable for users under 16, including through unrestricted web access, frequent or intense mature or suggestive content, or medical or treatment-focused content;
  • 18+ years old: The app may contain instances of content not suitable for users under 18, including instances of gambling, frequent or intense simulated gambling, references to alcohol, tobacco, or drug use, sexual content or nudity, or realistic violence.

Apple says some regions might have more specific rating guidelines. Most of these changes will go into effect later this year. We’ll let you know when they’re available.

