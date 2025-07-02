Tested: Nintendo Switch 2 Charging Case by Belkin

A month ago, Nintendo released its long-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 console. While the Big N did a remarkable job with the Switch successor, there’s one thing this gaming console lacks: good battery life.

Unlike with the first Switch, I’ve been primarily using this one on the go, which means I’ve become really sensitive to its poor battery life. Playing Mario Kart World, Tears of the Kingdom, or any first-party game only gives me a couple of hours, and it’s very annoying. After all, it always feels like I don’t have enough juice to play my favorite games whenever I want.

Fortunately, Belkin saw an opportunity with its Charging Case for Nintendo Switch 2, the first of its kind. Basically, Belkin developed a solid Nintendo Switch 2 case and added a 10,000 mAh power bank, so users can extend their Switch 2 playtime.

Design

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Belkin’s Charging Case for Nintendo Switch 2 offers everything you’d expect from a case. With a polyester exterior and brushed velvet interior lining, it comes in three different colors.

The accessory is sturdy enough to protect your Switch 2, even if you accidentally drop it. It has a compartment for an AirTag, some accessories, and a game card sleeve that can hold up to 12 games.

This premium-looking case comes with a tradeoff: it’s bulkier than most options. At 11.69 x 6.1 x 2.52 inches, it might take up considerable space in your backpack.

Still, if that’s the price of protecting your expensive Nintendo Switch 2 while charging it, I’d gladly take it. When the first Nintendo Switch came out, I bought the sleekest and thinnest Breath of the Wild-inspired case and rocked it for the past eight years. Now, with a proper case, I’m surprised I used that one for so long.

Built-in battery life

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

What makes Belkin’s Nintendo Switch 2 case so unique is the 10,000 mAh power bank inside it. Belkin promises to recharge your Switch 2 up to 1.5 times, which means you can get around 6 to 8 hours of gameplay on the go, making it comparable to the Nintendo Switch OLED.

While I wouldn’t normally recommend carrying a power bank with your Nintendo Switch 2, this is Belkin we’re talking about—one of the most trusted brands in this field. With rigorous testing, Belkin SmartProtect ensures you’ll have the best experience while playing your favorite Switch 2 games.

With two USB-C ports, you can use them to charge the power bank and your Nintendo Switch 2. You can also use it to charge your iPhone or other compatible accessories, as it offers fast charging speeds of 20W. An LED indicator shows how much battery life you have left on the power bank.

The best part is that you can remove it from the case whenever you want, so it’s very handy to use anytime.

Other perks

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

As mentioned above, the Belkin Gaming Charging Case for Nintendo Switch 2 includes a discrete AirTag compartment. There’s enough space for Joy-Con straps, game cards, and other accessories, such as extra cables and wired or wireless earbuds.

You can also place your Nintendo Switch inside the case to play with friends on the go. Even if you’re low on battery, Belkin’s USB-C cable has a small tweak that makes it easy to charge your Switch 2 while in tabletop mode. Personally, I prefer using Beats’ 2m cable. Still, it’s great that Belkin includes a proper cable for users.

That said, while the case is bulkier than most options, it gives you extra space to store frequently used accessories while still protecting your Nintendo Switch 2.

Is Belkin’s Nintendo Switch 2 case worth it?

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

At $69.99, Belkin’s Charging Case for Nintendo Switch 2 is on the pricey side. Still, you get a premium case with a key feature: a built-in power bank that can charge your Switch 2 or other gadgets anytime.

Belkin also includes a two-year warranty, showing customers it’s serious about entering the gaming market. Expect more Switch 2 accessories from Belkin in the coming months. You can find the Charging Case here.

Belkin has other accessories for your Nintendo Switch 2

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Belkin also sent BGR two of its screen protectors. The company offers an anti-reflective and a blue light filter option. The first one protects your Switch 2 against scratches and smudges, while also improving outdoor gameplay.

The blue light filter helps reduce blue light by 20%, making gameplay more comfortable over time. These accessories cost $24.99, but it’s a one-time purchase that will protect your Switch 2 for as long as you use it.

Finally, Belkin offers a dual USB-C wall charger with up to 65W and a sleeker travel case that doesn’t include a power bank.