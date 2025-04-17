Beats Cables: Your first hands-on look

Earlier this week, Beats announced its all-new Beats Cables. Available in four different colors — Bolt Black, Surge Stone, Nitro Navy, and Rapid Red — these cables are another new addition to the Beats lineup, which now includes updated headphones, earbuds, speakers, and iPhone 16 cases.

While it might seem unusual at first that Beats is entering new accessory categories, it’s also very interesting to see the bold designs and vibrant colors the brand brings to the table. While the first iteration of iPhone 16 cases was a bit off-track design-wise, the newer ones are much better. With the new Beats Cables, which the Los Angeles-based company sent to BGR to test, I think it nailed the colors on the first try.

A closer look at Beats Cables

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

These braided cables are offered in both 20cm and 1.5m lengths, making them perfect for those who need an everyday cable for power banks, listening to lossless audio with compatible Beats headphones, charging the Beats Pill, and so on. The longer one is ideal for keeping beside your nightstand, using with your Mac and iPad, and giving you some freedom to scroll through your feed in bed with your iPhone.

What I like most about these cables is that they match the new Beats Pill colors—except for the Nitro Navy. Could that be an indicator that a Nitro Navy Beats Pill is coming soon?

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

They have a tangle-free design, which I really appreciate. Even when I tried to take some photos for this hands-on review, they didn’t tangle up as a single cable. While Beats only sent BGR the USB-C to USB-C options, they offer cables for pretty much everyone, including the already-mentioned USB-C to USB-C, USB-C to Lightning, USB-A to USB-C, and USB-A to Lightning.

I also appreciate how Beats brought back the “Pill People” for a new campaign to celebrate the launch of Beats Cables. The Pill People star in a comedic spot that highlights the cables’ features and uses.

Specs-wise, they‘re OK but not Thunderbolt

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

With compatible hardware, the USB-C to USB-C cable supports fast charging up to 60 watts and can transfer data at USB 2.0 speeds. The USB-A to USB-C cable, on the other hand, supports charging speeds up to 15 watts on select iPhone and iPad models, with data transfer also occurring at USB 2.0 rates.

Apple has its own Thunderbolt cables for those looking for higher-speed transfers. In this case, Beats is trying to offer “something for everyone.”

Availability, options, and prices

The company offers Beats Cables in an array of colors, including:

USB-C to USB-C (1.5 m) in Bolt Black, Surge Stone, Nitro Navy, and Rapid Red.

USB-A to USB-C (1.5 m) in Bolt Black, Surge Stone, and Rapid Red.

USB-C to Lightning (1.5 m) in Bolt Black, Surge Stone, and Rapid Red.

USB-C to USB-C (2-pack, 1.5 m) in Bolt Black.

USB-A to USB-C (2-pack, 1.5 m) in Bolt Black.

USB-C to USB-C (20 cm) in Bolt Black.

USB-A to USB-C (20 cm) in Bolt Black.

USB-C to Lightning (20 cm) in Bolt Black.

Beats cables are available to order starting today for $18.99 (1.5 meters and 20 centimeters) and $34.99 (1.5 meters, two-pack, USB-C to USB-C and USB-A to USB-C) from apple.com in the US. They’re also available at Apple Store locations.