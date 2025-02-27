Windows 11 pirates have found quite the unlikely ally in Microsoft Copilot. While I’m not going to share the exact method or anything—because you really should not pirate software of any kind—the fact that you can ask Copilot to help you activate Windows using a script, and it will provide detailed instructions, is yet another reminder of how flawed AI is.

Of course, activating Windows 11 in a less-than-legitimate way is nothing new. And the script that Copilot provides instructions for isn’t even a new one—it’s been around for a few years. However, the fact that Microsoft hasn’t created some kind of safety net to keep Copilot from talking people through the exact process is kind of crazy.

This Copilot slip-up was first spotted and shared by Reddit user u/loozerr, who posted about it on r/piracy. Sure enough, I was able to replicate the instructions by asking Copilot the same question Loozerr did. However, Windows 11 pirates should beware, as the AI is well aware that the script it is sharing is for something “possibly” illegal.

After providing the instructions, Copilot also warns that “using unauthorized activation methods may violate Microsoft’s terms of service.” Which, yeah, that’s true. Additionally, Windows Central reports that when asking Copilot what the risks of using the scripts were, it provided a list of things like legal issues, security risks, lack of support, updates, and—of course—ethical concerns.

All of those are great points, especially the one about security risks. Copying random code from an AI and running it on your PC is never a good idea, as you never know what someone might have slipped into the code that the AI scraped off the internet.

In fact, GitHub—a major site for sharing code—has become a haven for malware-ridden code lately, so Windows 11 pirates should think twice before trusting random scripts that promise to give them Windows access for free.