Copilot is Microsoft’s big answer to the ongoing AI chatbot hype, and with over a year behind its efforts, the widely available chatbot is set to receive some really exciting updates in the next few months. Here are a few new Copilot features I’m personally excited to try out when they hit Copilot.

Multi-modal search

It goes without saying that Bing, Microsoft’s online search tool, has only become better since its original debut. It’s still nowhere near as good at Google, but Microsoft hasn’t given up on making it useful just yet. One of Copilot’s most exciting upcoming updates will allow you to take advantage of multi-modal search.

This basically means you’ll be able to use the AI chatbot to conduct online searches, and it’ll combine the vision of Bing image search and the data from web search to provide more accurate results.

GPT-4 Turbo

Another big new feature coming to Copilot will help improve the chatbot’s responses. Microsoft’s chatbot is built off of GPT-4, the same large language model (LLM) that powers the premium version of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. In fact, Copilot is one of the only ways you can access GPT-4 for free, and soon it’ll get an update to GPT-4 Turbo, which is the latest model OpenAI has developed.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Image source: Microsoft

Once the update to GPT-4 Turbo arrives, Copilot users will be able to tackle even more complex and longer tasks. It’ll put the Microsoft-built chatbot more on par with ChatGPT, which will be especially useful if you weren’t able to upgrade to ChatGPT Plus before OpenAI suspended new subscriptions earlier this year.

DALL-E 3

You can already try out DALL-E 3 using Bing’s image creator, but soon, Microsoft will bring the full capabilities of DALL-E 3 to Copilot as part of one of the upcoming updates. This will let you generate high-quality images directly without the chatbot, allowing you to create more in-depth queries. This new feature has been making strides lately thanks to a social media trend, and it’ll get even more widespread use once it hits Copilot.

DALL-E 3 introduces a slew of additional options for image generation, and it’ll be nice to be able to take full advantage of it in Copilot, too. This is another GPT feature that is typically only available widely to ChatGPT Plus users, so this will be a great way to test it out for free.