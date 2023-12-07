How Google could fix the Pixel Watch 2’s biggest flaw

Google made a lot of good steps forward with the release of the Pixel Watch 2, offering better battery life, better performance, and the same beautiful design that helps the Pixel watch lineup stand out amongst the myriad of other WearOS-powered smartwatches. But Google still hasn’t fixed the Pixel Watch 2’s biggest flaw: multiple size options.

If you’re looking to buy an Apple Watch or even one of Samsung’s latest Android smartwatches, then you’ll find yourself looking at two different size options. This allows users with smaller or larger wrists to find a smartwatch display that looks great on them while still giving them access to all the cutting-edge features the watch offers.

With the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2, though, Google has only ever offered one size, and that’s the watch’s biggest flaw.

A person wearing a Pixel Watch 2 and using a Pixel 8 phone. Image source: Google via Twitter/X

No matter how much I like the snappiness of the Pixel Watch 2’s performance or how much I dig the bubble-like design, the Pixel Watch 2 just feels way too small on my wrist. It’s a watch designed to fit perfectly on smaller wrists, and those like myself who have larger hands and larger wrists look a bit awkward wearing such a small watch.

I’d love to see Google address this and start offering a larger size option, even if it’s just to offer similar size options like Samsung and Apple do for their mainline watches. I’m not expecting a Pixel Watch that’s big enough to stand up to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 or Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (though I wouldn’t say no to that, either).

If Google can resolve this particular Pixel Watch 2 flaw, then I could definitely see it opening the door for more users who want a larger smartwatch to adopt what Google is doing here. Of course, this flaw isn’t exactly a flaw in Google’s eyes, most likely, and the smartwatch’s designers are probably perfectly happy with what they’re doing already.

Still, I can’t help but wish that the Pixel Watch 2 offered a larger model. Perhaps then I’d have had one less reason to ditch my iPhone for the Pixel 8 Pro holding me back. Oh, and bring back wireless charging on the Pixel Watch 2, Google. It’s ridiculous that you took it away in the first place.