Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Captain America AirPods Pro 3 Netflix Password Sharing Sony WH-1000XM4 Review New MacBook Air M4 MacBook Pro iPhone 15 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
Home Science News

Why do only some of us remember our dreams? Science has the answer

By
Published Feb 27th, 2025 2:36PM EST
Woman Sleeping in Bed
Image: fizkes/Adobe

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Have you ever woken up with vivid memories of a dream, only for them to fade within minutes? Or perhaps you rarely remember your dreams at all? While some people recall intricate dream sequences every morning, others wake up with no recollection of dreaming.

Why do some remember their dreams, but others don’t? For decades, scientists have pondered this question. Now, a new study sheds more light on the factors influencing how we remember our dreams. Scientists have learned that sleep patterns, cognitive traits, and even personal attitudes shape this mysterious phenomenon.

Researchers at the IMT School for Advanced Studies Lucca conducted a study involving over 200 participants aged 18 to 70. Each participant recorded their dreams daily for 15 days, using voice recorders immediately after waking up. In addition to tracking dream recollection, participants wore sleep-monitoring wristwatches to measure their sleep quality.

The study found significant differences in how often people remembered their dreams. Some individuals woke up with clear memories, while others reported “white dreams”—the sensation of having dreamed but without specific recollections.

digital brain connections, map of brain
A map of the brain connections. Image source: nobeastsofierce / Adobe

Based on these findings, the researchers came to a few distinct conclusions about what drives dream recollection. First is the individual’s attitude toward dreams. Those who hold a more positive view of dreams—or even daydream frequently—seem to have less issue recalling them.

Additionally, it seems sleep pattern is also important to dream recollection, as those who experienced longer periods of lighter sleep had a much higher chance of remembering their dreams. The researchers also say that age also matters—as older individuals reported more “white dreams.”

Finally, seasonal conditions appear to play a part in the likelihood of dream recollection as well, the researchers note. All of this together suggests that how we recall our dreams is not made up of random factors. Instead, there are distinct reasons why some of us can remember our dreams while others can’t.

Perhaps next, scientists can finally prove one of the many theories on why we dream and provide us with even more understanding of how our brains work. For those of us who struggle with remembering dreams, maybe one day, AI will record our dreams for us and take some of the guesswork out of the equation.

Don’t Miss: Mice were observed giving first aid to resuscitate other mice

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News