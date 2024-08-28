AI may soon let you record and rewatch your dreams

What if AI could record your dreams and play them back for you? Like many AI topics we cover, that probably sounds like a load of science fiction nonsense. But we could be closer to dream recording AI tech than you think. At least, Dr. Peter Bentley seems to think so.

Writing on BBC’s Science Focus, Dr. Bentley approaches the question of “Could AI record our dreams?” with quite a bit of thought. See, it isn’t really a matter of if, but more a matter of when AI could be capable of doing such a thing. In fact, we’ve already seen scientists looking for ways to record dreams and brain waves.

Now, mind you, the main bulk of this research was published last year, as part of a Japanese research study that demonstrated that functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scanners could be used to classify different options within the sleeping mind. However, we could one day use that same information to create a dream recording AI.

Image source: stockdevil / Adobe

Of course, as Dr. Bentley points out in his article, you would need a lot of fMRI data to create that kind of AI. However, given how rapidly AI research and development is moving, it wouldn’t be very surprising to learn that someone is working on this somewhere—though that isn’t the case, at least as far as we publicly know.

That data is there, though. Research has already captured thousands of hours of fMRI brain activity as part of studies regarding conscious brain activity when listening to things like spoken words, reading text, and even watching videos. So now, all we need is someone to come along and make the dream recording AI that can play it all back to us.

I suppose we’ll have to wait and see if anyone makes that happen anytime soon.