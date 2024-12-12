The Game Awards 2024: How to watch and what to expect

2024 is nearly at an end, which means it’s time once again for the biggest video game awards show of the year. The Game Awards return for their eleventh year running with host and creator Geoff Keighley to celebrate the best games of 2024. Along with all the awards that will be given out, gamers will also be treated to a flood of new game trailers.

“We bring together a diverse group of game developers, game players, and notable names from popular culture to celebrate and advance gaming’s position as the most immersive, challenging and inspiring form of entertainment,” the TGA site explains.

How to watch The Game Awards 2024

You can watch The Game Awards on Thursday, December 12, starting at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT. Last year, the broadcast lasted about three hours from start to finish, so be sure to take care of anything else you have to do before the show starts.

The show will be streaming live in 4K on YouTube via the embedded video seen above, but you can also watch on Twitch, X, Facebook, Steam, TikTok, and Instagram.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

What’s nominated for Game of the Year?

There are a whopping 30 categories being voted on at The Game Awards this year, but only six games have the privilege of competing for Game of the Year:

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

There was some controversy over the nomination of Shadow of the Erdtree, which is, in fact, an expansion for Elden Ring and not a standalone game. With that said, any of these games could acceptably lay claim to the Game of the Year title.

What about the trailers?

Game developers do their best to keep their announcements secret ahead of the show, so we don’t know all the games that will be present. That said, some developers have already shared that they will be bringing new footage to The Game Awards.

So far, we know that 2K is going to show off gameplay from Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country, the team behind the mech combat game Mecha BREAK has a special announcement ready, and Bandai Namco is revealing a new fighter for Tekken 8.

We could make some educated guesses about other potential trailers (Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is basically a given) but don’t get your hopes up for any news about the Nintendo Switch 2 or Grand Theft Auto VI. We’re going to have to wait until 2025 for those.