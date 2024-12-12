Apple TV and HomePod mini reportedly get Apple’s custom Wi-Fi chip in 2025

A new Apple TV and HomePod mini are coming in 2025. At least, that’s what Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports. According to the journalist, Apple is prepping for the release of new HomePod mini and Apple TV devices in 2025. While he doesn’t say if Apple plans to upgrade their processors or if they’re going to have a breakthrough new technology, he focuses the story on a new custom-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip.

Refereed to as “Proxima,” this chip will be available in upcoming Apple TV, HomePod mini, and iPhone 17 models in 2025; iPad and Macs will get it in 2026. He says the custom-designed chip will support Wi-Fi 6E, and it will help “synchronize data more quickly.”

This change could help Apple create thinner devices and new wearable technology, as ultimately the company wants to integrate the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip with a cellular modem and the core processor on its devices.

This report comes a few days after the journalist suggested Apple will soon release its first cellular modem with a new iPhone SE 4.

Gurman expects this first-generation 5G modem to offer Sub-6 5G technology and lower data speeds, which shouldn’t be noticeable in daily usage. Later next year, a mid-tier iPhone, most likely the rumored iPhone 17 Air, is also expected to feature this chip. An entry-level iPad model could feature this chip in the near future as well.

He also revealed that Apple is already working on a second-generation 5G modem that could power the future iPhone 18 models. By 2026, this chip would finally add mmWave support, download speeds of 6 gigabits per second, six-carrier aggregation when using Sub-6 5G, and eight-carrier aggregation when using mmWave.

When the iPhone reaches its 20-year anniversary in 2027, the company hopes it can top Qualcomm with its modem’s performance and AI features. Apple is also aiming to build support for next-generation satellite networks and eventually merge its 5G modem with its main processor, creating the ultimate singular mobile component.

BGR will let you know once we learn more about new Apple TV and HomePod mini devices; they haven’t been updated in a few years now, and we now have a better idea when Cupertino is finally updating them.