Next week’s biggest, must-watch TV premieres on Netflix, Max, and Hulu

As we head into another exciting week of television, the premieres of three major TV shows are set to dominate the pop culture conversation. And whether you’re eager to see the continuation of a harrowing dystopian saga or looking for a sharp, laugh-out-loud comedy, next week’s lineup has something for everyone.

Here’s a closer look at three of the must-watch premieres arriving next week on Hulu, Netflix, and Max.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 (April 8, Hulu)

The Handmaid’s Tale returns for its sixth and final season on Hulu, promising to deliver a thrilling and emotional conclusion to the saga of June Osborne.

Based on Margaret Atwood’s novel, the long-running TV show has captivated audiences with its brutal yet gripping portrayal of a dystopian future where women’s rights are stripped away in the totalitarian regime of Gilead. Season 6 will see June (Elisabeth Moss) continue her fight for freedom and justice, with the stakes higher than ever. With unresolved tensions, shifting alliances, and the fate of Gilead hanging in the balance, this season is expected to be one of the most intense yet.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The season’s official synopsis makes clear that the new season “highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom.”

Black Mirror Season 7 (April 10, Netflix)

Next up, brace yourselves, OG Black Mirror fans.

Creator Charlie Brooker has been promising that his dark and satirical Netflix anthology series goes back to basics in many respects. “You can expect a mix of genres and styles,” Brooker told Netflix’s Tudum during the streamer’s annual Geeked Week festival in September. “We’ve got six episodes this time, and two of them are basically feature-length. Some of them are deeply unpleasant, some are quite funny, and some are emotional.”

Cristin Milioti in “Black Mirror” on Netflix. Image source: Netflix

About the six-episode new season of the hit Netflix series, he continues: “They’re all sci-fi stories — there’s definitely some horrifying things that occur, but maybe not in an overt horror-movie way. There’s definitely some disturbing content in it.”

Black Mirror is definitely up there as one of the best Netflix TV shows of all time, if you ask any of its legion of fans. Every season, there’s also that one episode that delivers a devastating emotional punch, and this time around my money is on Episode 6, Eulogy — in which an innovative system that enables users to literally step into photographic memories of the past leads a lonely man to re-examine a heartbreaking period in his life.

Hacks Season 4 (April 10, Max)

And finally: Comedy fans, rejoice — Hacks is back! The Emmy-winning Max series starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder returns for its fourth season, promising another round of sharp humor, biting wit, and complex character dynamics.

The series follows legendary comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) and her young, sharp-tongued writer Ava (Einbinder) as they navigate the unpredictable world of stand-up comedy and personal reinvention. With Season 3 ending on a major career shift for both women, Season 4 will explore new challenges in their professional and personal lives. Expect more razor-sharp dialogue, hilarious industry satire, and an emotional undercurrent that keeps Hacks among the best TV shows today.

As one fan raves in the comments section of the YouTube trailer below: “When HBO gets it right, they blow every other streaming service out of the water. This is the best sitcom of the last 10 years.”