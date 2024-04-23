The Spider-Man easter egg in the Deadpool 3 trailer is killing us

On Monday, Marvel Studios debuted the first full trailer for its one and only theatrical release of 2024: Deadpool & Wolverine. After teasing Wolverine back in February, Marvel finally let us see Hugh Jackman don the classic blue and yellow suit this week. The R-rated trailer is loaded with more curse words than all the previous MCU movies combined, as well as plenty of fun Marvel easter eggs, but the best surprise of all is far more subtle.

As shared by ComicBook.com on Tuesday, the choreography in one of the fights between Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine seems to have been lifted directly from the Peter Parker vs. Flash Thompson fight in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man:

Deadpool & Wolverine have the same fight as Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man vs. Flash Thompson pic.twitter.com/T0ku6f5jN5 — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 23, 2024

While this certainly could be a coincidence, we all know just how meta and self-aware Deadpool can be. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if he directly references Sam Raimi or Spider-Man during this scene. After all, he now has free reign to poke fun at virtually every Marvel movie and show ever made, from the MCU to Sony to all of Fox’s X-Men movies.

(And based on what we’ve seen so far, Reynolds is going to take full advantage of that.)

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

You can watch the scene at around the 0:55 mark in the new Deadpool 3 trailer:

This easter egg is especially interesting in light of recent reports claiming Sam Raimi might be in talks to direct the fourth MCU Spider-Man movie. Raimi teamed back up with Marvel for the first time since Spider-Man 3 to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022. Many fans would love to see him back behind the camera for a Spider-Man movie.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26, 2024.