Deadpool & Wolverine official trailer: We finally get Hugh Jackman in all his glory

I don’t know if there has ever been a movie that I’ve anticipated more than the one that is coming out on July 26th. Maybe the Matrix: Revolutions? Lord of the Rings: Return of the King? It’s crazy to think that a Deadpool movie has that much hype, but here we are.

Today, Marvel Entertainment released the official trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, the highly-anticipated action comedy that finally unites Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the roles they have become known for. The new film will premiere in theaters on July 26, 2024.

You can check out the official trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine below:

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

The exact plot details for Deadpool & Wolverine are being held close to the chest by Kevin Feige, but we know the general gist from the trailer. Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) is pulled into the multiverse story — like almost every other Marvel character at this point — and, in order to save his timeline, seeks help from Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Of course, chaos ensues.

The film is directed by Shawn Levy, best known for the Night at the Museum franchise as well as Free Guy and Real Steel — two movies that also starred Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. I see what happened there. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. “Deadpool & Wolverine” is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Official poster for Deadpool & Wolverine.

I am beyond stoked for this movie. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been in a bit of a slump lately and it appears that the future of the franchise may rest on the incredibly charred shoulders of Wade Wilson. I can see why Wolverine doesn’t seem too enthused in the trailer.

Deadpool & Wolverine will premiere in theaters on July 26th. If you want to ensure you can watch the film in the best quality possible when it comes to Disney+ (that’s a heck of a movie to come to Disney+), check out our guides on the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.