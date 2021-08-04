Best TVs in 2021: Which TV is perfect for you?

A great TV can completely change your movie-watching experience. That said, finding the best TV isn’t always an easy exercise. There are hundreds of models, across all budgets, with different advantages and disadvantages.

Even if you have a budget in mind, finding the right TV can be tricky. There are tons of things to consider when shopping for a TV. For starters, you’ll want to think about how big of a television you want. These days, smaller TVs are around 40 inches, while larger ones can range up to a hefty 85 inches or more. Common TV sizes are around 55 or 65 inches.

You’ll also want to consider the display resolution. You shouldn’t really consider a TV that’s lower resolution than 4K these days. Some televisions offer an 8K resolution, but you probably don’t need that just yet. When it comes to display type, there are a few kinds. Lower-end TVs offer an LED display, but might offer some kind of dimming technology to make the image look more realistic. More expensive TVs are OLED or QLED TVs, and can display bright, vivid images with deep black levels. For more information about what to consider when buying a television, check out our full guide. And, for more in-depth information, check out our guide on different display types, and on the different HDR formats.

Best TV overall: LG OLED G1

Pros: Beautiful image, HDMI 2.1, variable refresh rate

Cons: Expensive, risk of burn-in

LG’s OLED TVs have become famous for their incredible image quality, and it’s easy to see why. The LG OLED G1 is easily our favorite TV right now, thanks to its beautiful image, modern design, great software, and more. This option features LG’s new evo technology, which is aimed at increasing brightness compared to other OLED panels — and it really does help.

The G1 sports all the tech you would expect from something in this price range. Thanks to the fact that it’s an OLED panel, it has near-perfect black levels. It also supports variable refresh rates, HDMI 2.1, and more. No matter what you use your TV for, if you can afford it, this one’s the way to go.

So what are the downsides? Well, it is expensive. And, as with any OLED display, there is a risk of burn-in, particularly if you regularly have static images like news logos on your screen. If you watch varied content, however, that shouldn’t be an issue.

Best gaming TV: Samsung QN95A

Pros: Excellent image quality, low latency, four HDMI 2.1 ports, modern design

Cons: Expensive

QLED is Samsung’s answer to LG’s OLED tech, and it’s a worthy competitor. Besides being an excellent TV all-around, however, this one’s particularly good for gaming. Not only does it have four HDMI 2.1 ports and offer a variable refresh rate at up to 120Hz, but it also has a dedicated Game Bar mode that lets you tweak related settings to your preference, and offers a super low latency that should make your games nice and responsive.

Of course, there are other advantages to this too, even if they’re not related to gaming. The TV offers a Mini-LED panel that should make for nice, deep black levels. It supports all the different types of HDR that you would expect, and has a nice, modern design that should look good in any living room.

Best budget OLED TV: LG OLED BX

Pros: Deep black-levels, modern design, inexpensive compared to other OLED TVs

Cons: Not super bright, no HDR10+

If you want the advantages of an OLED TV without having shell out a ton of cash, then the LG OLED BX is the way to go. It’s not quite as impressive as the top pick on this list, but it still has a lot going for it.

The TV starts at around $1,200 for the 55-inch model, and ranges up for a larger screen. Because it’s an OLED TV, it also boasts super deep black levels and impressively vivid colors. It can’t quite get as bright as some other TVs on this list, but as long as your living room isn’t super bright it should still do the trick.

There are downsides, but most should be able to deal with them. Notably, it doesn’t support HDR10+, and it doesn’t take advantage of LG’s latest-generation processing tech.

Best Roku TV: TCL 6-Series

Pros: Excellent value, good image quality, Roku built-in

Cons: Audio is weak

TCL has been making some stellar options for the price over the past few years, and the TCL 6-series is a perfect example of this. The TV leverages Samsung’s QLED technology, is available in a few different sizes, and has Roku built right into it.

Roku allows the TV to install all your favorite streaming services, plus it integrates well with other ecosystems. For example, it works with Alexa and Google Assistant, plus it supports HomeKit and AirPlay 2.

Even if you don’t care about Roku, however, there are plenty of good reasons to buy. Notably, the device offers beautifully bright colors and mini-LED tech for deeper black levels. All that for less than $1,000, at least for the 55-inch model.

Best Android TV: Hisense U8G

Pros: Relatively inexpensive, Android TV, ULED tech, low input lag

Cons: Viewing angles aren’t the best

Hisense is another budget champion, and the Hisense U8G is a perfect example of why. If you’re looking for an awesome Android TV without paying an arm and a leg, the Hisense U8G is the option to go for.

This TV leverages Hisense’s ULED technology, which allows the screen to display vibrant colors and a bright image. Black levels are pretty good too.

Even better is the fact that the Hisense U8G supports all the latest and greatest tech. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, supports standards like Dolby Vision, and more. The TV is available in 55-inch and 65-inch variants.

Best TV under $500: Hisense H8G

Pros: Inexpensive, good image quality, Android TV built in

Cons: Boring design, remote isn’t the best

Want a solid television that costs under $500? Hisense has you covered there too. The Hisense H8G is an incredibly inexpensive option that still offers some awesome technology. It also leverages Hisense’s ULED technology, has four HDMI ports, and has Android TV built into it — so you don’t have to get an external streaming device.

The H8G won’t reach the same heights of image quality as other options on this list, but it still looks great. Colors are nice and vibrant, and black levels are solid thanks to the 240 dimming zones. The TV also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+. The TV is available in a few different sizes.