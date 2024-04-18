Sam Raimi might return to the MCU to direct Spider-Man 4

The Spider-Man 4 rumors are heating up again, which might be a sign that an announcement is imminent. If recent reports are accurate, Sony and Marvel might start shooting the next Spidey chapter in the MCU in September or October. As a result, the sequel could get an early November 2025 release date. That’s assuming Marvel delays Blade to 2026.

Those reports also said that Sony and Marvel have yet to hire a director for the sequel, though an offer has apparently been made. But that’s already an old rumor. A new story says that Sam Raimi is currently in the running for Spider-Man 4.

This would be an exciting twist for the MCU Spider-Man franchise and for Raimi’s history with the character. That’s because Sam Raimi would direct the fourth installment in a Spider-Man series featuring Tom Holland as Peter Parker. He wouldn’t make the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man 4 that he never got to make nearly two decades ago. Some spoilers might follow.

This isn’t the first time Sam Raimi has appeared in Marvel rumors, and it’s not the first time Raimi has addressed a potential Spider-Man 4 gig. Answering questions about his possible return to directing a Spidey movie, Raimi said that he wasn’t working on Spider-Man 4 “yet.” This caused some confusion.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

I explained at the time that we don’t need two Spider-Man 4 movies right now. It would be great for Sony, Tobey Maguire, and Sam Raimi to partner up for a film that tells the story of an older Peter Parker. Sure. But such a project should not drop at the same time as the MCU’s Spider-Man 4.

On the other hand, there’s no reason for Sam Raimi not to direct the Tom Holland Spider-Man 4 movie that we already know Sony and Marvel are making. The two parties confirmed that a No Way Home sequel is in the works while that movie was playing in theaters more than two years ago, but they didn’t reveal any details at the time.

The Spider-Man 4 rumors

Now, World of Reel claims that it has heard Sam Raimi could be an option for Spider-Man 4. Apparently, there are talks ongoing between the two parties, though no formal offer has been given to the beloved director.

The same report notes that Jon Watts will not return to Spider-Man after directing the three MCU Spider-Man flicks to date. Also, Justin Lin might be out of the running. Lin’s name appeared in recent rumors that said Spider-Man 4 production would start this fall.

The Spidey meme recreation from the Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray announcement. Image source: Sony

World of Reel also mentions other potential alternatives for the Spider-Man 4 director job: John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, and Jon Favreau.

Sam Raimi is surely the option Spidey fans would love most. Then again, this is just a rumor. If Sony and Marvel will indeed start shooting Spider-Man 4 this fall, an official announcement is coming soon. We’ll learn the sequel’s official title, who is directing it, and who is set to return to previous MCU Spider-Man roles.

One more Raimi thing…

I’ll also remind you that Sam Raimi also commented recently on rumors about him directing Avengers: Secret Wars, saying he’d be down for it:

I love 90% of the Marvel heroes that I’ve read in the great Stan Lee Marvel Universe comic books. I would love to work with Marvel again. They haven’t reasonably asked me to. I hope they had a good experience with me. They haven’t asked me yet. I hope they do.

I said at the time that Raimi would be a great choice. But he’d probably have to direct both Avengers 5 and Secret Wars. Rumors say Marvel is looking for a director to helm both projects.

How cool would it be for Raimi to make Spider-Man 4, Avengers 5, and Avengers 6?