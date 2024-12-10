Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Deadpool 3 John Wick 5 Spiderman 4 Watch Free Movies Ms Marvel Season 2 What Is That Movie? The Secret Society 2 Apple TV Plus
GAME-CHANGER: New AI builds websites with 1 prompt!
Home Entertainment Movies

2024’s most popular romantic drama is now streaming on Netflix

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Dec 10th, 2024 2:52PM EST
Blake Lively in It Ends With Us.
Image: Columbia Pictures

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

As the year comes to a close, Netflix is doing its best to stand out from the streaming crowd by adding one of the buzziest movies of 2024 to its library. It Ends With Us, the hit romantic drama based on Colleen Hoover’s 2016 novel of the same name, is now streaming on Netflix, and it’s already claimed the top spot on the streamer’s movie charts.

The film adaptation stars Blake Lively as Lily Bloom, an aspiring florist looking to open her own flower shop. One night in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni). They immediately hit it off, but Ryle gets called in for emergency surgery, cutting the meet cute short. The two eventually find each other again and start dating, but before long, Lily begins to see a dark, abusive side of her new boyfriend show itself.

The story tackles a wide range of difficult subjects from domestic violence and emotional abuse to generational trauma passed down from parents to kids.

In addition to starring alongside Lively, Justin Baldoni directed the movie. The cast also includes Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Brandon Sklenar, Kevin McKidd, Amy Morton, Isabela Ferrer, Emily Baldoni, Alex Neustaedter, Robert Clohessy, and Robyn Lively.

While the reviews for It Ends With Us were mixed, the box office results were not. On a budget of just $25 million, the adaptation racked up more than $350 million worldwide. As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, that made this the highest-grossing romantic drama since 2018’s A Star is Born. Critics might not have cared for it, but audiences clearly did. “

From Time Out’s positive review: “This smart and sensitive movie version will more than satisfy the millions who’ve picked it up and found a bible of sorts for abuse survivors.”

Don’t Miss: 2 Netflix original shows are back with new seasons this week

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News