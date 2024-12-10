2024’s most popular romantic drama is now streaming on Netflix

As the year comes to a close, Netflix is doing its best to stand out from the streaming crowd by adding one of the buzziest movies of 2024 to its library. It Ends With Us, the hit romantic drama based on Colleen Hoover’s 2016 novel of the same name, is now streaming on Netflix, and it’s already claimed the top spot on the streamer’s movie charts.

The film adaptation stars Blake Lively as Lily Bloom, an aspiring florist looking to open her own flower shop. One night in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni). They immediately hit it off, but Ryle gets called in for emergency surgery, cutting the meet cute short. The two eventually find each other again and start dating, but before long, Lily begins to see a dark, abusive side of her new boyfriend show itself.

The story tackles a wide range of difficult subjects from domestic violence and emotional abuse to generational trauma passed down from parents to kids.

In addition to starring alongside Lively, Justin Baldoni directed the movie. The cast also includes Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Brandon Sklenar, Kevin McKidd, Amy Morton, Isabela Ferrer, Emily Baldoni, Alex Neustaedter, Robert Clohessy, and Robyn Lively.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

While the reviews for It Ends With Us were mixed, the box office results were not. On a budget of just $25 million, the adaptation racked up more than $350 million worldwide. As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, that made this the highest-grossing romantic drama since 2018’s A Star is Born. Critics might not have cared for it, but audiences clearly did. “

From Time Out’s positive review: “This smart and sensitive movie version will more than satisfy the millions who’ve picked it up and found a bible of sorts for abuse survivors.”