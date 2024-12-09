2 Netflix original shows are back with new seasons this week

No other streaming service releases as much original content as Netflix. In fact, it’s rare even a single week passes without one of Netflix’s original shows returning for a new season, but it can be difficult to keep track of them all. We try to cover each of the new releases on Netflix weekly, but today, we’re also going to drill down on the returning shows.

If you’re looking for a show to get you in the holiday spirit, look no further than the latest season of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays. It only has two episodes, but all of these Christmas treats are sure to have the whole family smiling. And though it’s not holiday-themed, Queer Eye is as uplifting a show as you’ll find on streaming, and it’s back for season 9.

Returning Netflix shows (12/8 – 12/14)

In the seventh season of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, six talented bakers from past seasons of the flagship show are back to bake delicious holiday cakes. The returning bakers are Carol (season 13), George (season 12), Linda (season 11), Amelia (season 10), Dan (season 9), and the winner of The Great British Baking Show season 8, Sophie.

Big changes are in store for the ninth season of the reality show Queer Eye, as interior designer Jeremiah Brent joins Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France as the newest member of the Fab Five following Bobby Berk’s departure.

“The group will once again assist a fresh crop of heroes with their fine-tuned expertise in style, grooming, interior design, culture, and food and drink,” says Tudum. “As we all know well by now, everybody who comes across the Fab Five leaves with lessons that they’ll take with them everywhere — guess what happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas after all.”