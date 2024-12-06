This Megan Fox thriller is the most popular movie on Netflix right now

Despite the fact that Netflix released new Christmas movies every week throughout November, a decidedly non-Christmas movie is surprisingly topping the charts of the streaming service. On Friday, the Megan Fox sci-fi thriller Subservience overtook Our Little Secret and That Christmas to become the most-watched movie on Netflix.

S.K. Dale directed Subservience, which was released direct-to-VOD in September. Megan Fox previously worked with Dale on the horror thriller Till Death, his feature directorial debut. In their latest collaboration, Fox plays the lifelike android Alice, who construction foreman Nick (Michele Morrone) hired to help around the house after his wife was hospitalized.

At first, Alice is a welcome addition to the household, but she soon grows jealous of Nick’s wife, Maggie (Madeline Zima), and puts the entire family in danger as a result.

“I really fell in love personally with the script when the mother comes back home and she feels like she’s lost that bond and someone else has kind of replaced her,” Dale told Screen Rant. “I thought, to me, that’s the core here. That’s where the emotion I want to focus on.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

As with many of the biggest movies on Netflix, Subservience wasn’t a hit with the critics. At the time of writing, the movie has a 48% on Rotten Tomatoes. According to The Guardian, if it were “a little bit smarter and less predictable, it might have had a chance of becoming a cult classic.” Based on its sudden surge on Netflix, it might become one anyway.

You can stream Subservience on Netflix right now.