Netflix’s new #1 show revisits the hunt for a Long Island serial killer

Netflix’s latest true-crime sensation, Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer, has rocketed to the top of the streaming platform’s charts. Directed by Liz Garbus, this gripping three-part docuseries revisits the chilling Gilgo Beach murders, a case that haunted Long Island for over a decade.

The case began in 2010 with the disappearance of 24-year-old Shannan Gilbert, a sex worker whose frantic 911 call led authorities to a shocking discovery: Multiple sets of human remains along Ocean Parkway in Suffolk County. Over time, the number of victims grew, most of them young women engaged in sex work. Yet for years, the investigation stalled, hampered by systemic failures and biases against the victims.

That changed in 2023 when police arrested Rex Heuermann, a New York architect, charging him with multiple counts of murder. His arrest reignited public interest in the case, making it a prime subject for Netflix’s latest docuseries.

For Garbus, Gone Girls is a return to familiar ground. She previously explored the case in Lost Girls, a 2020 drama that focused on the victims’ families and their fight for justice. This time, she’s diving deeper into the real-life investigation, highlighting the voices that were often ignored. “So much true crime out there is focused on the perpetrator,” Garbus told Variety, “and so I think there is some weariness about being involved in something that might be about him or his wife, or participating in a show that sensationalizes these crimes. We had to have a lot of conversations, and trust does get built.”

That approach sets Gone Girls apart from typical true-crime fare. Rather than focusing on the alleged killer, Garbus centers the series on the lives of the victims, the grief of their families, and the systemic issues that hindered justice for years.

Critics have praised Garbus’ docuseries for its thoughtful and respectful storytelling. Vulture, for example, noted how the director avoids sensationalizing the case, instead offering an in-depth look at the investigation and the people affected. The Guardian also highlighted how the series examines the deep-rooted flaws in law enforcement that allowed the case to go unsolved for so long. Early media coverage also didn’t even refer to the victims as women — merely “prostitutes.”

In addition, the docuseries features interviews with journalists, law enforcement officials, and friends and family members of both the victims and the accused, painting a comprehensive picture of the case’s complexities.

With its focus on justice and the human cost of these crimes, Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer is more than just another binge-worthy docuseries — it’s an important retelling of a case that still haunts many. Its instant success on Netflix proves that audiences are hungry for true-crime stories that go beyond the surface, offering empathy, depth, and a demand for accountability.